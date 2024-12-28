Kopin Secures $3.2M in New Program Orders to Deliver MicroLED Displays for Combat Aircraft HUD Upgrade

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced it has secured approximately $3 million in orders from a tier one aerospace company for MicroLED displays, marking the first production order for this technology in combat aircraft, a new technology offering and a burgeoning market, for Kopin.





Scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026, the displays will upgrade legacy Heads-Up Displays (HUDs) in fielded aircraft, providing pilots with high-resolution imagery projected onto a screen directly in their line of sight, enhancing situational awareness, safety and mission effectiveness.

Kopin’s MicroLED display is fully flight-qualified and offers both unparalleled brightness for high-glare daylight missions, and ultra-low dimming for nighttime missions. With up to 1 million foot lambert (fL) brightness—100 times brighter than organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays—the MicroLED display ensures superior performance in the brightest daylight/sunlight conditions. With a dimming range, exceeding 30,000:1, the display ensures seamless adaptability from bright daylight to low-light night missions. The advanced backplane architecture ensures exceptional image uniformity and eliminates motion artifacts providing smooth, high-fidelity visuals for the pilot when it matters most.

The Kopin MicroLED’s extreme brightness and true black offer superior see-thru performance for HUDs and augmented reality systems, even in the most extreme conditions.

Kopin’s MicroLED also sets a new standard for energy-conscious performance, with up to five times greater power efficiency compared to competing microdisplay technologies. Each display offers 4-megapixel resolution and supports 120 frames per second, delivering ultra-sharp, real-time imagery for mission-critical applications.

“This order reflects the growing demand for advanced display solutions in aerospace applications and validates the readiness of our MicroLED technology for field deployment,” said Bill Maffucci, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Kopin. “MicroLED represents a transformative leap in display performance, offering unmatched brightness, durability, and image clarity—capabilities that are essential for today’s high-performance aircraft. We’re proud to support our customers in modernizing the fielded aircraft, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge HUD technology that enhances pilot situational awareness and safety, and mission effectiveness. This milestone underscores Kopin’s leadership in developing and delivering field-ready, military-grade MicroLED displays.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to the scheduled delivery in the second half of 2026; and our belief that this order reflects the growing demand for advanced display solutions in aerospace applications. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements, including without limitation our ability to produce thermal weapons displays in adequate quantities to meet projected demand, the outcome of any litigation and other factors beyond our control. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

