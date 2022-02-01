Lenovo ThinkReality VRX is Now Available in Select Markets Worldwide

Next-level VR headset in a compact form factor with mixed reality capabilities for immersive training, collaboration and 3D design;

End-to-end enterprise solution, supported by cloud software, security features and services to protect and advance business;

Growing open ecosystem of XR applications with Snapdragon Spaces for the most popular enterprise use cases.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ahead of AWE USA 2023, Lenovo announced the new ThinkReality™ VRX all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headset engineered for the enterprise is now available for purchase in select markets worldwide. The immersive, comfortable, slim profile, six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) VR solution is powered by the Snapdragon® XR2+ Gen 1 processor and provides full-color, high-resolution pass-through capabilities for mixed reality applications. The ThinkReality VRX is also supported by a full suite of end-to-end services to help organizations achieve success and realize ROI faster.





The ThinkReality VRX starts at $1,299 and is expected to be available in select markets worldwide starting in June 2023.i Enterprise pricing is available based on volume of deployment. Lenovo offers Device as a Service (DaaS) financing and service models through TruScale so customers can better adopt and scale XR solutions to transform the enterprise. Customers can visit the ThinkReality VRX web page to find out more or contact a local Lenovo sales representative. Attendees will also get an opportunity to demo the ThinkReality VRX on display at Lenovo’s booth (#219) at AWE USA 2023 in Santa Clara, US, between May 31- June 2, 2023.

VR Engineered for the Enterprise

The enterprise-only Lenovo ThinkReality VRX is built to be the VR solution for workers everywhere. The immediacy and fidelity of new digital tools experienced through extended reality (XR) devices means workforces are becoming nearly unconstrained by time and space. From improving efficiency in employee training and virtual collaboration to expanding design and engineering tasks in 3D, XR technologies are becoming more important than ever for businesses enabling workers to do more.

“Lenovo’s customers are looking for reliable, flexible, and scalable gateways into the growing Enterprise Metaverse. They need business-class solutions for the new realities of working in virtual environments and hybrid scenarios,” said Vishal Shah, GM of XR and Metaverse, Lenovo. “We engineered the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX to be the VR solution of choice for training and collaborating in immersive 3D because that’s the future of work.”

Engineered to meet the needs of enterprise organizations with purpose-built construction and hygienic materials, the ThinkReality VRX is built for long life and reliable operation. It is also supported by enterprise-grade security requirements with a protected supply chain and manufacturing process.

The new VR headset incorporates a variety of design advancements to make it more comfortable for extended VR sessions. Innovative pancake optics help keep the form factor slim. The high-capacity battery is optimally positioned for better weight distribution, and the ThinkReality VRX features a unique venting system that channels heat from the display away from the wearer’s face.

The ThinkReality VRX is part of Lenovo’s ThinkReality portfolio of XR solutions that includes a cloud software platform to help deploy and manage enterprise applications and content on a global scale. The ThinkReality VRX can also be supported by other leading mobile device management (MDM) platforms. Additional XR solutions from Lenovo include ThinkReality xR Services; providing vendor agnostic, end-to-end, white-glove services to help customers from strategy to delivery.

The ThinkReality VRX joins Lenovo’s hardware portfolio of commercial XR solutions which also includes the ThinkReality A3, the most versatile augmented reality (AR) smart glasses ever designed for the enterprise. Whether the enterprise is expanding the use of immersive experiences in VR to enhance learning and collaboration or using AI-enabled digital overlays of real-world scenarios with AR to transform workflows, Lenovo ThinkReality has the solutions needed.

Open Ecosystem of XR Applications

Building the Enterprise Metaverse requires interoperability and the collective efforts of leading hardware and software vendors. To this end, Lenovo is dedicated to collaborating with industry leaders to advance the growth and adoption of XR solutions to transform how people work, learn and take care of their health. Enterprises and other organizations can develop for the ThinkReality VRX by utilizing Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform and its OpenXR-based SDK. The accessible Snapdragon Spaces ecosystem enables developers to pioneer innovative experiences that lead the next generation of spatial computing.

Lenovo is working with several XR developers independently and through the Snapdragon Spaces platform to make cutting edge applications available on the ThinkReality VRX. The most popular enterprise VR use cases today are immersive training for hard and soft skills, as well as collaboration in 3D environments.

Lenovo ThinkReality is collaborating with these developers among many others through Snapdragon Spaces and is continually expanding its ecosystem.

Hard skills training, such as using tools and learning processes, are critical for jobs in manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and other technical trades. Immersive learning is cost effective, safer, and more impactful than traditional training with potentially dangerous equipment and expensive resources.

Soft skills training is important for a variety of abilities that advance a modern workforce, including communication, empathy, and knowledge. From sales skills and customer service to compliance, culture and leadership, immersive roleplaying with digital humans and other training scenarios helps team members and organizations be successful.

Meeting and collaborating in virtual spaces are the next enterprise use case with the power to transform how people work and conduct business. Helping reduce expensive carbon-producing travel and enhancing productivity with 3D models or digital twins brings teams and customers closer together more easily through novel digital platforms.

Lenovo ThinkReality will announce more collaborations with leading XR developers in the near future. Developers creating enterprise XR solutions can contact ThinkReality for more information.

ThinkReality VRX Key Specs Processor Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 Operating System Android 12 RAM 12 GB Storage 128 GB Optics Pancake lenses Resolution 2280 X 2280 per eye Field Of Vision 95° Refresh Rate 70/90Hz Pass-through Stereo full color HD passthrough cameras Tracking 4-camera 6DoF optical tracking Audio Integrated speakers, dual microphone, 3.5mm jack Controller type 6DoF controllers, hand tracking, headset buttons Battery 6900 mAh USB-C charging, rear placement PC Streaming Wi-Fi/USB-C streaming Materials Fully wipeable surfaces

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO, THINKREALITY and TRUSCALE are trademarks of Lenovo. Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Android is a trademark of Google, LLC. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023, Lenovo Group Limited.

i Prices may not include tax and do not include shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply. Reseller prices may vary. On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in select markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

Contacts

Bill Adams II



[email protected]