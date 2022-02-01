Sylq Selects ThetaRay AI to Automate AML Transaction Monitoring and Customer Screening

Paris-based fintech adopts ThetaRay’s AI-powered AML transaction monitoring and customer screening solution to boost the onboarding process





PARIS & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sylq, the French e-payments leader, and ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced a new collaboration to implement high-performance AI transaction monitoring and automated customer screening to support company growth.

Sylq acquired ThetaRay’s newly released AI customer screening solution to boost its unique, fully digital onboarding process for KYB (Know Your Business) and KYC (Know Your Customer). ThetaRay’s API-driven and AI based solution enables Sylq to introduce high automation to monitor transactions and screen merchants against sanctions lists, watchlists and third-party databases such as politically exposed persons (PEP) and adverse media.

Sylq is the first European all-in-one merchant payment platform, the result of the merger of French payment leader Synalcom with innovative payment fintech Qori. The company provides businesses with a unique integrated payments offering, from terminal supply with 24/7 support services to payment processing services supporting card payments, open banking payments and crypto to fiat transactions on any payment terminal or Android and iOS device, while also enabling remote and online payments.

“We are on a mission to simplify business for French and European merchants by revolutionizing the payment offering. One of our core objectives is to achieve a highly scalable end to end process to screen customer identity as well as transactions,” said Daniel Maurice-Vallerey, CEO of Sylq. “ThetaRay’s sophisticated SaaS screening and transaction monitoring solution embeds a pre-built infrastructure that helps us optimize our workflow. The cloud-based architecture enables easy scalability as our business grows.”

“We are excited to announce our partnership with a leading European payment provider that is revolutionizing digital financial services, driving business growth, and fostering increased competition,” said Mark Gazit, CEO of ThetaRay. “With our advanced AI and machine learning technology, payment fintechs can instill trust in new financial partners by safeguarding their networks against money laundering and other financial crimes, while improving customer experience and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.”

Sylq’s mission is to simplify banks and retailers’ daily payment operations so that they can focus on real value-adding actions for their business. From omni-channel payment processing – that includes multiple payment methods – to terminal supply with 24/7 maintenance and in-app loyalty features, Sylq provides Europe’s first integrated payment service ecosystem. Learn more here: https://sylq.io/

ThetaRay’s AI-powered SONAR transaction monitoring solution, based on “artificial intelligence intuition,” allows banks and fintechs to expand their business opportunities and grow revenues through trusted and reliable cross-border payments. The groundbreaking solution also improves customer satisfaction, reduces compliance costs, and increases risk coverage. Financial organizations that rely on highly heterogeneous and complex ecosystems benefit greatly from ThetaRay’s unmatchable low false positive and high detection rates.

