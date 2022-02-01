Legrand | AV Earns Coveted Awards at ISE 2024

Vaddio AV Bridge Nano and Chief Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System Honored by Inavate, Commercial Integrator, and Installation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Feb. 13, 2024 — Legrand | AV, a global specialist and industry leader in audiovisual solutions, today announced the Vaddio AV Bridge Nano and Chief Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System were honored with multiple awards at ISE 2024 in Barcelona. Vaddio AV Bridge Nano was singled out by the readers of Inavate with a coveted 2024 Inavation Award and also received an Installation Best of Show Award at ISE 2024. Likewise, the Chief Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System was honored with a 2024 Installation Best of Show Award and a Top New Technology (TNT) Award from Commercial Integrator.

“We were thrilled to culminate ISE 2024 with these notable awards,” said Robert de Jong, Director Product Marketing, EMEA at Legrand | AV. “Being recognized by the professional AV community is truly an honor. All these accolades underscore our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers with solutions that exceed expectations.”

The Vaddio AV Bridge Nano, recipient of both the Inavation Award in the Content, Streaming & Broadcast category and Installation Best of Show at ISE 2024, is designed for applications needing to stream video content from HDMI sources to a computer or laptop. The HDMI to USB streaming device is a plug-and-play solution that works with popular streaming platforms such as Microsoft Teams, YouTube, and Facebook Live. Inavate Award winners are voted for by the professional AV community, while an Installation judging panel recognizes the standout, innovative AV products and solutions exhibited on the show floor in Barcelona.

Recognized with Commercial Integrator’s TNT Award at ISE 2024 in the Display Mounts category and Installation Best of Show, the Chief Tempo™ Flat Panel Wall Mount System is perfectly suited for conference rooms or mass deployment applications. This all-in-one configurable wall mounting system is designed to improve efficiency by streamlining installation workflow. AV professionals can increase productivity and add money to the bottom line with this new system, especially for mass rollouts. It can be installed on any wall and can neatly store up to six small AV devices behind the display or integrated Lever Lock™ storage panels with fast service access.

