Analog Way Names Jim Groover New South Central and Western Midwest Regional Sales Manager

Analog Way is pleased to announce that Jim Groover has joined the company as South Central and Western Midwest Regional Sales Manager based in Houston, Texas. He comes on board from posts at Stewart Filmscreen and Digital Projection International (DPI) where he gained extensive experience with diverse projects and applications for the pro AV marketplace.

“Jim Groover is our second new hire for 2024,” notes Jay Gonzalez, Analog Way’s President of the Americas. “Exceptionally qualified, he’s a sixteen-year veteran of the pro AV industry with a proven track record in hardware and software sales. Moreover, his seven-year tenure at DPI – and familiarization with our products – affords Jim the specialization skills required to sell high-end hardware to our top-tier customers.” Groover will report directly to Gonzalez in his new role.

After earning a B.S. degree in Business Administration, Groover was District Manager with Tweeter Home Entertainment Group and Vice President of Sales for MODIA Stores. He served in the Midwestern US Regional position for AudioQuest, a specialty cable and wire manufacturer before joining Stewart Filmscreen as National Sales Manager. Later, Groover was Central Market Development Manager for DPI’s sales team.

“I had the pleasure of working with Analog Way long before being invited to join them,” Groover points out. “So, obviously I knew that their products were second to none. I’m excited to report that the people and processes behind those products are top shelf, too. I’m truly humbled to be a part of this talented team!”.