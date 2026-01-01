KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME is Kicking Off the New Year with Massive Content!

New Game-Original ★5 Character, Main Story Chapter 7, 8 Free Pulls Daily Gacha, and More!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is thrilled to announce a new game-original ★5 character, [Negotiator of Wit and Charm] Wang Meixing, who will also be a key character in the newly released Main Story Chapter 7. Along with that, we’re celebrating the new chapter release with a New Chapter Event and a Login Bonus.

Plus, some exciting Gacha news with this update includes a special 8 Free Pulls Daily Gacha, the very first Gacha Rerun in THE GAME featuring Reno Ichikawa and [Limited] Sagan Shinomiya, and the Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gacha!

◆ Main Story Chapter 7: King of Kaiju Interception Ops

Main Story Chapter 7: King of Kaiju Interception Ops is now available!

In Dubai, snow came storming down unexpectedly. A new Dimensional Gate has emerged, and in response, Kafka Hibino and Kikoru Shinomiya, as well as Fourth Division members Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi, came rushing to the scene.

What awaited them was Kaiju No. 6, the King of Kaiju, from a parallel world, the very one that once brought about a devastating catastrophe upon this world. For Kikoru Shinomiya and Sagan Shinomiya, it is the fated enemy who stole their beloved mother’s life. And for Reno Ichikawa, it is the mighty opponent that is also the very source of the power he wields.

Under the guidance of CLOZER’s negotiator, Wang Meixing, a new character introduced in this chapter, Kafka Hibino obtains permission to transform into Kaiju No. 8 and steps onto the battlefield for the decisive confrontation.

The strongest class of Dimensional Identified Kaiju stands against them amidst the snow. As their respective pasts and unwavering resolve intersect in Dubai, the King of Kaiju Interception Ops begins…

■ New Chapter Event

We’re holding a New Chapter Event to celebrate the release of Main Story Chapter 7!

Progress through Main Story Chapter 7 and challenge the Score Battles to earn rewards up to Dimensional Crystal x1500.

■ Main Story Chapter 7 Release Celebration Login Bonus

Starting from January 1, 2025 JST (UTC+9), log in during the campaign period to get up to 10 Pickup Gacha Tickets.

Furthermore, you can earn other useful items such as Dimensional Crystals, THE GAME Gacha Tickets, Stamina Jellies, and more!

◆ New ★5 Character [Negotiator of Wit and Charm] Wang Meixing

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Negotiator of Wit and Charm] Wang Meixing

https://youtu.be/sN-htX2dysY

★5 [Negotiator of Wit and Charm] Wang Meixing joins the battle in this update!

Wang Meixing is a CLOZER member with a big name who has connections with the political and business circles. She serves as a negotiator, working to ensure that no political friction arises when implementing countermeasures against Dimensional Kaiju.

Her negotiation skills are not to be underestimated; she boasts the ability to “settle anything with a single phone call.” Behind this exceptional skill lies numerous efforts behind the scenes, such as maintaining a stance that respects mutual benefit, as well as the ability to instantly lighten the atmosphere at the negotiation table.

■ New ★5 Character

[Negotiator of Wit and Charm] Wang Meixing (Optimal weapon type: Assault Rifle)

■ New ★5 Weapon

AR-Gnijiluh (Assault Rifle)

■ [Negotiator of Wit and Charm] Wang Meixing Character Art

◆ 8 Free Pulls Daily Gacha

Starting from December 26, 2025 JST (UTC+9), players can receive one special 8 Free Pulls Daily Gacha Ticket each day, up to a maximum of 10 tickets as part of the 8 Free Pulls Daily Gacha.

*Note: the pool of characters and weapons appearing in this gacha are identical to the KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Gacha.

*The ticket claim period ends on January 11, 2026 4:00 AM JST (UTC+9).

◆ Pickup Gacha Rerun: Reno Ichikawa and [Limited] Sagan Shinomiya

In this update, we’re rerunning the previously held “Reno Ichikawa Pickup Gacha” and the “[Limited] Sagan Shinomiya Pickup Gacha.”

The following characters and weapons will once again be featured in these Pickup Gachas.

■ The Reno Ichikawa Pickup Gacha

[The Compatible User] Reno Ichikawa (Optimal weapon type: Assault Rifle)

AR-Boreas (Assault Rifle)

■ [Limited] Sagan Shinomiya Pickup Gacha

[Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] Sagan Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Shield)

SH-Iuggnil (Shield)

◆ Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gacha

We’re hosting a Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gacha to celebrate the New Year! With this Gacha, you’re guaranteed to pull one or more ★5 Characters.

This Gacha pool features characters and weapons available in the standard KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Gacha, in addition to a selection of characters and weapons that were previously exclusive to Pickup Gacha.

*This gacha has a pull limit. After you perform the pull 2 times, this gacha will no longer be displayed.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice: © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No.1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

