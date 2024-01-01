Leap Between Sci-Fi and Fantasy Worlds in Split Fiction, an All-New Co-op Adventure From Hazelight and EA Originals

Unlock the Power of Friendship and Experience Gameplay Variety like Never Before from the Makers of 2021’s Game of the Year, It Takes Two

Split Fiction Launches Today with the Friend’s Pass and Full Cross-Play Across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, a Studio First. Watch the Story Trailer HERE

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The co-op masterminds are back! Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Hazelight Studios invite players to embark on an action-packed buddy adventure in Split Fiction, available now on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA app for $49.99. The title has achieved universal acclaim on Metacritic and earned perfect scores from more than 26 media, including Variety, TechRadar Gaming and GameSpot, who called it “a hilarious, compassionate, and delightful new benchmark for multiplayer experiences.” Split Fiction is the #1 Best-Reviewed Game of 2025 so far.









In Split Fiction, players take on the roles of Mio and Zoe as they traverse through vibrant sci-fi and fantasy worlds, working together and uncovering the power of unexpected friendship. Hazelight Studios, the creative minds behind the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two (23 million units sold worldwide), takes its proven co-op formula to the next level in Split Fiction with more gameplay variety than ever before.

“Split Fiction is filled with the wildest stuff you’ll ever see in a co-op game. The gameplay variety is insane and I’m incredibly proud of the level of polish that we managed to do,” said Josef Fares. “You’re going to visit some really incredible sci-fi and fantasy worlds, collaborate, and have a lot of fun – you guys are gonna love it.”

Mio and Zoe are aspiring writers who are trapped in a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. The two must set aside their differences to break out of the simulation of their own stories. Along the way, they will discover new mechanics and abilities in every level of their adventure. Escape a sun that’s going supernova, challenge a monkey to a dance battle, try out some cool hoverboard tricks, fight an evil kitty, and ride everything from gravity bikes to a sandshark. Experience worlds that are entirely different from each other, unexpected new abilities, and a range of gameplay that includes platforming, puzzles, and more.

As players journey through different landscapes, they will encounter mysterious portals that lead to Side Stories: brief, optional twists on gameplay that launch Mio and Zoe into unfinished drafts and creative story concepts from their writing, varying up the gameplay even further. Players won’t want to miss climbing a giant-infested mountain, surfing across the desert on the backs of sand sharks, or waterskiing behind a flying train.

“Split Fiction is a bombastic, no-holds-barred celebration of what video games do best – entertain!” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “Once again, Josef and the fantastic team at Hazelight have proven themselves champions of cooperative adventure gaming. I’m as confident as anyone could be that gamers, their friends, families and loved ones will lose themselves completely in this extraordinary co-op journey.”

Split Fiction can be played cooperatively with local multiplayer or online using Friend’s Pass, a staple feature from Hazelight Studios that allows players who own a copy of the game to invite a friend to play the full game with them for free. As with the base game, cross-play options are enabled for Friend’s Pass on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Split Fiction is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA app for $49.99. The game is rated ESRB TEEN and PEGI 16.

For more information on Split Fiction, visit: https://www.ea.com/games/split-fiction/split-fiction.

