Monroe Capital Supports Battery Ventures’ Investment in Signiant, Inc.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the investment in Signiant, Inc. (“Signiant”) by Battery Ventures.





Founded in 2000 and based in Lexington, MA, Signiant is a platform that allows large media files, from movies and TV shows to sports and news content, to move through the media supply chain quickly and securely, regardless of where the files are stored. Signiant’s flagship products are used by some of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies in sectors such as post production, professional sports, gaming, and broadcast/cable TV.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 11 locations throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Inc.’s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

