Amazon GameLift Streams Empowers Developers to Stream Games to Virtually Any Device

New AWS capability enables game developers to reach more players around the world, expand monetization opportunities, and grow revenues

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced Amazon GameLift Streams, a fully managed capability that enables developers to deliver high-fidelity, low-latency game experiences to players using virtually any device with a browser. Game developers no longer need to spend time and resources modifying their games for streaming or building their own streaming infrastructure. Players around the world can begin playing games in seconds instead of waiting minutes for streams or hours for downloads. Amazon GameLift Streams is a new capability of Amazon GameLift, the AWS service that empowers developers to build and deliver the world’s most demanding games. The new streaming capability opens opportunities for developers to deliver new experiences to more players, helping them grow engagement and sales of their games.









Only Amazon GameLift Streams enables developers to upload their game content onto fully-managed GPU instances in the cloud and start streaming in minutes, with little or no modification of their code.

Game developers can stream AAA, AA, and Indie games to players’ PCs, phones, tablets, smart TVs, or any device with a WebRTC-enabled browser.

Running on the world’s most extensive cloud network, Amazon GameLift Streams can deliver 1080p and 60 frames-per-second game play just a few seconds after starting a stream.

Developers have the broadest set of streaming infrastructure options for their ideal price performance, and can stream from six AWS Regions to deliver low-latency game play around the world.

Amazon GameLift Streams allows developers to flexibly scale their streaming capacity up or down, so they only reserve and pay for the capacity they need to meet player demand.

Customers already using Amazon GameLift Streams include Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Jackbox Games, Ludeo, and Xsolla.

“With more than 750 million people playing games running on AWS every month, we have a long history of supporting the industry’s game development, content creation, player acquisition, personalization, and more,” said Chris Lee, general manager and head of Immersive Technology at AWS. “Amazon GameLift Streams can help the game industry transform billions of everyday devices around the world into gaming machines without rebuilding game code or managing your own infrastructure. For game developers, this creates exciting new revenue and monetization opportunities that weren’t possible before.”

Amazon GameLift Streams makes it simple for developers to launch game streaming capabilities and meet player expectations without having to invest millions of dollars in infrastructure and software development. In just a few clicks, developers can upload games built with any 3D engine to AWS and provision streaming capacity in specific AWS regions. Developers can then use the SDK to integrate with their existing identity services, storefronts, game loaders, and websites, or newly created experiences such as playable demos, and begin streaming to players. They can monitor active streams and usage from within the AWS console, and can seamlessly scale their streaming infrastructure across multiple regions on the AWS global network to reach more players around the world with low-latency game play. Game developers can also take advantage of on-demand scaling to match player demand, choose from a selection of GPU instances that offer a range of price performance, and rely on the built-in security of AWS to protect their intellectual property.

Stream games with little or no modification of code

With support for Windows, Linux, and Proton runtimes, Amazon GameLift Streams enables developers to avoid the expense and complexity of rebuilding game code required by other streaming providers. Amazon GameLift Streams supports Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and any browser enabled with the WebRTC open protocol, ensuring compatibility with the latest devices used by players.

Jackbox Games has developed more than 50 hit party games over the last decade, such as Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, Fibbage, and Quixort. While these games have developed a loyal fan base on traditional gaming platforms like PCs and consoles, Jackbox has been eager to reach a broader audience that loves party games, but may not be traditional gamers. With Amazon GameLift Streams, Jackbox Games can provide the full game experience to people gathered in front of smart TVs or using other devices. The flexibility of Amazon GameLift Streams will also unlock new monetization opportunities for Jackbox and provide the ability to add previously infeasible features that will delight players around the world.

Directly reach and engage players with new distribution channels

Amazon GameLift Streams empowers developers to create their own game streaming services, storefronts, or subscription offerings to foster direct relationships with players. They can create excitement for new games and breathe new life into back catalogs by enabling play within seconds from game launchers, influencer videos, web browsers, and smart TVs.

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, is partnering with AWS and using Amazon GameLift Streams for Xsolla Cloud Gaming. Xsolla’s customizable solution enables game developers to deliver high-quality PC and mobile gaming experiences directly to browsers using a pay-as-you-go monetization model. By integrating Amazon GameLift Streams, Xsolla enhances its cloud gaming capabilities without the need to build proprietary infrastructure. This allows for scalable deployment, seamless platform integrations, value-added features such as a virtual gamepad, and customized pricing options.

Stream on-demand game demos

With Amazon GameLift Streams, game developers can grow their fan bases by offering game demos that are playable in a few seconds on websites, in advertisements, or during live influencer streams. This capability allows potential players to immediately engage with games, helping drive interest and adoption. Game companies can also integrate playable demos into existing game stores for play while the full purchased game is downloading.

Ludeo is pioneering frictionless game discovery with instantly playable game highlights. Amazon GameLift Streams has been critical to bringing Ludeo’s technology to the growing global gaming audience, including communities on YouTube, X, Reddit and Steam. Its recent Hitman World of Assassination campaign on YouTube featured playable demos powered by Amazon GameLift Streams, delivering engagement rates five times higher than standard campaigns with videos or static ads. Ludeo’s campaign also earned an overall conversion rate of 20% from click-to-play to store, demonstrating the powerful connection between interactive content and purchase intent.

Accelerate game testing

Amazon GameLift Streams also helps game developers accelerate their development lifecycle by cutting down the time, cost, and security risks of game play testing. Developers can collect feedback on new content, features, and game play modes from their internal testers and most loyal players without losing control of their code. Instead of requiring testers to repeatedly spend hours downloading and installing, developers can securely distribute game builds for more efficient, standardized testing operations. Internal and external testers receive test game builds more quickly, speeding up the overall testing process. Streaming to testers also reduces the risk of code and IP theft, because game builds are not installed locally.

Stream online virtual worlds to extend game brands

Amazon GameLift Streams also enables game companies to stream immersive virtual worlds built around their game universes and characters. These experiences enable players, fans, and customers on any device to immediately connect with brands in new ways, opening new avenues for interactive marketing and consumer engagement.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., one of Japan’s leading game publishers, uses Amazon GameLift Streams to stream an immersive metaverse platform to fans of its Gundam franchise. Fans can access the platform’s interactive experiences and 3D graphics from standard PCs, eliminating the need for high-end gaming hardware. They can explore the environment, participate in virtual live events, access exclusive merchandise through virtual shops, try out mini-games, and interact in real-time with other community members. By implementing Amazon GameLift Streams, Bandai Namco Entertainment will continue to innovate engaging experiences on its metaverse platform.

Expanding the Amazon GameLift service

Amazon GameLift Streams is a new capability of Amazon GameLift, a fully managed service on AWS empowering developers to build and deliver the world’s most demanding games. Amazon GameLift also includes Amazon GameLift Servers, which is already used by hundreds of game developers around the world, such as Ubisoft, Zynga, WB Games, and Meta, and has been benchmark tested to support up to 100 million concurrent users for a single game.

To learn more, visit:

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr