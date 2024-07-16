Launch of Happiest Minds’ WATCH360, an AI-infused packaged offering for Managed Infrastructure Services

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, today announced the launch of a Complete 360 IT Managed Service offering, Happiest Minds’ WATCH360, designed specifically to help organizations manage their IT environment effortlessly.

The comprehensive service offering provides organizations with reliable and affordable 24/7 IT infrastructure management. Powered by ELLIPSE, an AI-infused platform, Happiest Minds’ WATCH360 utilizes machine learning for real-time insights and automation. This translates to enhanced IT efficiency, cost savings, and seamless service delivery, all backed by industry-leading SLAs and our experts, delivering services from our ISO 27001-certified centers. This proactive approach will allow organizations to focus more on core businesses and strategic initiatives.

Ram Mohan, President & CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds, said, “Many organizations struggle to manage their IT infrastructure effectively due to limited resources and technical expertise. Our new Managed Services package, ‘Happiest Minds’ WATCH360′ addresses this challenge by offering a single point of contact for all IT needs, from data centers and public clouds to branch infrastructure.”

Girish Chandangoudar, VP & Head, Infrastructure Services, Happiest Minds, said, “Happiest Minds’ WATCH360 is a comprehensive packaged offering specially designed to cater to customers’ needs through a flexible scaling model. With the management of Servers, Databases, Network and Security Devices, and Cloud Native Services, Happiest Minds’ WATCH360 enhances overall IT operations. Our solution has immense potential to positively impact our customer’s infrastructure and help them build a robust and secure environment.”

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

