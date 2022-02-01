Xsolla Launches Award-Winning Backend Solution, Adding Cross-Platform Play Support for Next-Gen Consoles

Optimizing Development Efficiency: Tailored Solutions for Seamless Integration Across Major Gaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces the launch of Xsolla Backend, an innovative solution designed to help developers of all sizes, especially indie and midsize teams, work across various gaming platforms. Xsolla Backend makes their games more accessible by allowing developers to unite their audience across all platforms: PC, console, mobile, and the web. This addresses audience fragmentation common to most games and enables developers to save costs while creating deeper engagement as they grow their gaming business.









Xsolla Backend offers developers a scalable and affordable solution to enhance game functionality and player engagement across all technology platforms. This includes streamlined account management, efficient matchmaking, dynamic questing systems, and robust cross-play and multiplayer functionalities. These features ensure a more connected and immersive gaming experience, allowing developers to focus more on the creative aspects of game development while minimizing technical complexities. The vertically integrated solution enables cross-play and cross-pay across all platforms, seamlessly integrated with Xsolla game commerce solutions.

Jean-Philippe Steinmetz, Head of Xsolla Backend, states, “With Xsolla Backend, we are democratizing backend technology, ensuring developers of all sizes can access advanced tools needed to create compelling, immersive gaming experiences.”

Following the strategic acquisition of the award-winning AcceleratXR technology in 2023, Xsolla Backend is designed to handle the majority of game backend needs from the outset while providing developers the flexibility to customize as needed. The platform operates on a no-upfront fee model, charging only a 5% royalty, including backend hosting, making it financially accessible and beneficial for developers of all sizes.

With over 30 active partners and more than ten in-development projects, Xsolla Backend is proving to be a game-changer in the industry. Developers interested in experiencing Xsolla Backend firsthand can demo the platform at Gamescom in Cologne this August.

David Stelzer, President of Xsolla, highlights, “Our business model and robust platform design align our success with that of our partners. Xsolla Backend is not just technology but a partnership that grows with developers, supported by ongoing enhancements and a roadmap filled with powerful updates.”

Later this year, Xsolla Backend will introduce new SDKs for platforms like Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation, enhancing our support for major gaming systems. The expansion will also include a self-service portal, social launcher, and updates to the admin console for more efficient game management. Developers can also look forward to integrating Xsolla Payment Systems, all of which will comply with industry regulations and maintain Xsolla’s standard of regulatory adherence. Additional updates will feature a party system, gameplay collectibles, tournament systems, loot boxes, and multiplayer voice chat, further enriching the gaming experience while ensuring compliance.

For more information about Xsolla Backend or to sign up, visit xsolla.pro/xbe and Discord: xsolla.pro/xbe-discord

