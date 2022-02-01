Laser Focused Podcast Season 2 Launches Featuring Conversations with Innovators About Space Exploration, Women in STEM, Digital Inventories, Entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Manufacturing, and F1 Racing

Guests Include Engineers and Leaders in Defense, Automotive, Simulation Engineering, Aerospace, and Other Industries Sharing Insights on How to Achieve Innovation and Overcome Challenges





CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, announced that season 2 of its Laser Focused podcast launched today, featuring conversations with innovators across a wide variety of industries. The podcast launched in 2022 and is hosted by Renette Youssef, CMO at Velo3D, who talks with guests about how they think about the engineering challenges they face and the steps taken to overcome them.

“In the world of engineering, it’s common to hear about the outcomes that successful entrepreneurs arrive at, but we rarely hear about the challenges they faced along the way and the decision-making processes and insights that contributed to the successes,” said Renette Youssef. “Through personal, deeper conversations with unheard geniuses across many industries, Laser Focused Season 2 listeners will be able to identify common challenges that all engineers encounter when building disruptive technologies. It will help listeners build their own framework to achieve success when pursuing their own big ideas.”

Laser Focused Season 2 will feature 8 episodes. Guests will include Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Former USAF General; Christina Korp, Space for a Better World Director; Todd Fleckenstein, Meraki Space Systems Founder, CEO and Chief Engineer; Jeanette Winterson, New York Times Best Selling Author, CBE, and Advisor to PhysicsX; Ellen Malloy, Hermeus Manager of Manufacturing Engineering; and Ante Lausic PhD, General Motors Lead Process Engineer.

Laser Focused can be found on major podcast streaming services, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Learn more about Laser Focused here or suggest a guest by emailing Velo3D.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

