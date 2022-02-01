Applied Intelligence Live! 2023 Gathers Industry Titans for Crossover Event Featuring AI, Quantum Computing and IoT

More Than 100 Speakers and Companies Take to 14 Stages, An Expo Floor and Austin After Hours





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Intelligence Live! is the convergence of three conferences – The AI Summit + Quantum Computing Summit + IoT World – into one experience in Austin, Texas September 20 – 21. With a combined 15-year history, this newly unified event puts a spotlight on how emerging technologies impact business, individuals and everyday life by engaging attendees in discussions, demos and real-world connections.

The ‘applied intelligence’ concept brings together four key disciplines and technologies: data science, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), quantum computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Attendees will get a hands-on take of these technologies, with live demonstrations from cross-industry leaders, showcasing how businesses can improve efficiencies, drive innovations, and ultimately generate ROI through AI, IoT and quantum computing applications.

Currently announced to take the stage are Ahmed El Adl Ph.D, technology thought leader, Dr. Seth Dobrin, distinguished leader in AI and founder and CEO of Qantm AI, Neil Sahota, AI advisor to the United Nations, Ilkin Javadov, ethical hacker, Hugh Forrest, co-president and chief programming officer of SXSW, and Dr. Christine Galib, Accelerator Hub judge and director at Houston’s ION. The event will feature many additional leading speakers and demos from Netflix Games Studio, Lenovo, Tesla, Target, Uber, Disney, Apple, Fedex, Fujitsu North America, Inc, Shell and US Department of Defense across a two-day program of trending content that will cover end-to-end intelligence applications, while an extensive expo will showcase the best of emerging technology from both global brands and start-ups.

Stages & Panels

“In today’s digital ecosystem, it’s not about the success of individual technologies, but rather the success of your entire tech stack, working seamlessly together. That is why we are bringing to life Applied Intelligence Live! in Austin this September,” said Jenalea Howell, Vice President, AI & IoT Markets at Informa Tech. “This show is designed to provide our attendees with access to the tools they’ll need to future-proof their tech careers and be part of a movement for positive change in the digital world.”

Get More From the Conference

The AI Live! Expo Floor is free to visit with your conference pass and will feature Digital Twin Consortium Demos, Fringe Forums, Accelerator Hub Startup Pitch Competition, and a live hacking demonstration. Following each day of programming, attendees will be invited to participate in Austin After Hours to mingle one-on-one with leaders at the heart of transformational tech.

A full schedule of talks, events, exhibitors and ticket information can be found at austin.appliedintelligence.live. Interested in attending? Delegate, VIP and Expo passes are available for purchase at austin.appliedintelligence.live/passes-pricing.

About Applied Intelligence Live!

Applied Intelligence Live! is a conference hosted at the Palmer Events Center on September 20 – 21, 2023 that merges three Austin-based conferences – IoT World Conference & Expo, The AI Summit and Quantum Computing Summit – to create a show that unites transformative technologies from across the digital landscape. The event brings together these tech communities to create meaningful connections, benchmark company activity, and learn how these technologies are reshaping businesses. The ‘applied intelligence’ concept brings together four key disciplines and technologies: data science, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), quantum computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Providing accurate, unbiased information that supports the development of corporate strategy, AI Live! supports the business objectives of CEOs, CTOs, AI experts, data scientists, technologists, engineers, and policymakers.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions, and marketers reach the world’s most influential tech buyers and influencers. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in the global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

