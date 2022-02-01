J.P. Morgan Payments Enables Tap to Pay on iPhone for U.S. Merchants Starting with Sephora

Gives merchants ability to securely accept in-person, contactless payments anywhere

Sephora is first customer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J.P. Morgan Payments today announces the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone for its merchant clients in the U.S. The solution allows merchants to accept contactless payments using their iPhones, without the need for a dedicated payments card reader or additional hardware.





Using only an iPhone, merchants can now accept contactless payments, without a physical terminal. The result is a differentiated payment experience where merchants and their customers can engage and pay anywhere with Wi-Fi or cellular service, resulting in a quick and seamless checkout experience. The solution gives merchants the ability to accept payments anywhere in-store or on the move.

Takis Georgakopoulos, Global Head of Payments, J.P. Morgan said, “Today’s announcement marks a critical moment in time for the evolution of our business. Enhancing the ability for consumers to pay with their preferred method of payment is part of our broader, customer-centric approach to simplify omnichannel payment acceptance for our merchant clients. As consumer payment needs continue to rapidly evolve, this is a significant demonstration of our ability to innovate at scale to support our merchant clients through this ongoing transformation.”

Sephora is the first J.P. Morgan Payments client to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone, which is currently rolling out across all its U.S. freestanding stores. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, Sephora’s Beauty Advisors can accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets anywhere in the store simply by using their iPhone and the mobile Point of Sale App – no additional hardware needed, regardless of the purchase amount. Tap to Pay on iPhone is a critical part of the product strategy to uphold J.P. Morgan Payments’ commitment to offering seamless, end-to-end payment and transaction experiences for both businesses and consumers.

“We’re excited to partner with J.P. Morgan Payments to deliver Tap to Pay on iPhone and continue to bring innovative payment solutions to the Sephora shopping journey,” said Stefan Jensen, Vice President, Treasurer, at Sephora. “Sephora operates with a customer-first mindset, and our goal is to provide an elevated shopping experience in all of the ways that our beauty community chooses to shop with us. Tap to Pay on iPhone allows our Beauty Advisors to complete contactless transactions easily with only an iPhone—anywhere in the store. It’s a win-win: our customers get a transparent and secure transaction without waiting in a long queue, and our Beauty Advisors have more freedom to build meaningful connections with our shoppers.”

J.P. Morgan Payments’ offering of Tap To Pay on iPhone will provide the ability for clients to accept payments from contactless credit cards, debit cards, and NFC-enabled digital wallets available on smartphones and smart watches.

Max Neukirchen, Global Head of Payments & Commerce Solutions, J.P. Morgan Payments said, “Giving consumers the ability to simply tap-and-go is very exciting. This solution means our merchants don’t need to worry about certain pain-points like card reader Bluetooth connectivity, terminal power charging or manually entering card information. This will bring a truly flexible checkout process which is great for merchants and customers alike.”

Tap to Pay on iPhone is very simple for the users. The merchant’s employee selects Tap to Pay on iPhone, they have the customer tap their contactless card or mobile device to the employee’s iPhone, and then the payment is seamlessly completed.

J.P. Morgan Payments will be expanding Tap to Pay on iPhone to U.S. merchants over the next year, which will include small-and-medium-sized business merchants.

About J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank

J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank is a global leader across banking, markets and securities services. The world’s most important corporations, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries. With $30.4 trillion of assets under custody and $647.5 billion in deposits, the Corporate & Investment Bank provides strategic advice, raises capital, manages risk and extends liquidity in markets around the world. Further information about J.P. Morgan is available at www.jpmorgan.com.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnerships like Zappos.com and Kohl’s, customers have endless ways to access beauty, no matter their location or shopping preference. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora DE&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, previous press releases, view media kit, and more, please visit our Sephora Newsroom or email [email protected].

Contacts

Richard Hillary



[email protected]