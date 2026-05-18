Lance Armstrong’s THEMOVE Returns as the Definitive Tour de France Companion Podcast Through New Libsyn Partnership

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced an exclusive advertising and hosting partnership for the special July 2026 Tour de France coverage of THEMOVE, the acclaimed cycling and endurance sports podcast hosted by former professional cyclist and entrepreneur Lance Armstrong. Under the agreement, Libsyn will exclusively host and monetize the special Tour de France episodes airing July 3-26, 2026, connecting advertisers with one of the most engaged and influential audiences in endurance sports.

“THEMOVE represents exactly the kind of premium creator-led sports property that performs incredibly well for podcast advertisers,” said Anthony Savelli, Executive Vice President of Sales, Direct & Host-Read Advertising at Libsyn. “The audience is highly engaged, affluent, and deeply invested in the endurance sports lifestyle – from training and recovery to gear and technology. Through Libsyn’s hosting, monetization, and cross-platform distribution capabilities, we’re able to help brands connect with that audience in a way that feels authentic, trusted, and uniquely impactful during one of the biggest moments in global sports.”

“The Tour de France is unlike anything else in sports because every single day gives fans something to react to, debate, and break down,” said Lance Armstrong. “THEMOVE has always been about bringing listeners inside the race from the perspective of people who have actually lived it – the tactics, the pressure, the suffering, and the strategy behind what viewers are watching on screen. Partnering with Libsyn allows us to expand that experience across audio and video while continuing to deliver the kind of smart, unfiltered coverage our audience expects every July.”

Featuring Lance Armstrong, alongside George Hincapie, Bradley Wiggins, Johan Bruyneel, and Spencer Martin, THEMOVE will serve as the definitive Tour de France companion podcast, delivering daily race breakdowns, insider analysis, course previews, behind-the-scenes perspectives, and unfiltered commentary throughout cycling’s biggest event. Distributed across all major podcast platforms, YouTube, and NBC Peacock via simulcast immediately following each race stage, THEMOVE gives listeners a singular insider perspective on the Tour de France and the broader world of endurance sports – transforming fans from spectators into insiders immersed in the action of the sport’s most iconic races. The combination of expert analysis and real-time reaction creates an immersive environment for both fans and brand partners.

Libsyn delivers podcast hosting built for creators who are serious about growth, combining intuitive workflows with advanced analytics, audio and video publishing, and integrated monetization and marketing tools. The platform gives growth-minded creators the support they need to scale their shows, expand their audiences, and build lasting brands without giving up creative control. As a launch partner for Spotify’s video distribution API and a partner for Apple’s HLS-enabled video in Apple Podcasts, Libsyn also enables creators to publish once and distribute seamlessly across both platform-controlled ecosystems like YouTube and Spotify, as well as open podcast environments like Apple.

This partnership leverages Libsyn Ads‘ advanced solutions, including host-read Ads integrated directly into each episode, baked-in ad placements personally read by Lance Armstrong, episodic sponsorship opportunities, audio-video simulcast integrations, and premium branded content opportunities designed to organically align with the show’s passionate endurance sports audience.

To extend this even further, the Libsyn Audience Network (LAN) gives advertisers a scalable, brand-safe way to reach audiences across Libsyn’s portfolio – while still aligning with premium creator content. With audience-based targeting across both new episodes and full catalogs, LAN allows brands to combine the authenticity of host-read ads with the scale of broader inventory, all supported by Libsyn Ads’ buying, measurement, and campaign management capabilities.

For more information or to advertise on THEMOVE during the 2026 Tour de France, please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

A pioneer in podcasting for more than two decades, Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads, trusted by over 20,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit Libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

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Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire