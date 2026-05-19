Tectonic Metals Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Vice President, Exploration

Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Maggie Layman as Vice President, Exploration, and the transition of Mr. Peter Kleespies to Chief Geological Officer, effective May 11, 2026.

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Tectonic Metals, commented:

“Maggie is a highly respected exploration geologist with over 20 years of experience advancing projects from discovery through to feasibility. Her appointment strengthens our technical leadership team as we continue to grow our exploration programs. We are also pleased to see Peter transition into the role of Chief Geological Officer, where he will continue to provide technical leadership and support the advancement of our exploration strategy.”

Appointment of Ms. Maggie Layman – Vice President, Exploration:

Ms. Maggie Layman is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and advanced-stage project development across North America.

Prior to joining Tectonic, she served as Manager, Exploration for Canada and USA at Teck Resources Limited, where she led greenfields and brownfields exploration programs across a diverse portfolio of projects. She previously held the role of Vice President, Exploration at Osisko Development Corp., where she led the Cariboo Gold Project from exploration through to feasibility, overseeing more than 700,000 metres of drilling while maintaining a strong safety record. Her contributions earned her the AME Spud Huestis Award (2022) and the Young Mining Professionals Eira Thomas Award (2021). Earlier in her career, she held technical and leadership roles at both major and junior companies including Vale – Inco and Independence Gold Corp. She currently serves as a member of the AME Board of Directors.

Maggie Layman commented:

“I am pleased to join Tectonic at an exciting stage in the Company’s growth. The Flat Gold Project represents a compelling gold exploration opportunity, and I look forward to working with the team to advance the project and build on the Company’s strong technical foundation and commitment to health, safety, environment and communities.”

Transition of Mr. Peter Kleespies Chief Geological Officer

Tectonic is also pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Kleespies will transition to the role of Chief Geological Officer. Mr. Kleespies has played an instrumental role in the Company’s technical success and the advancement of the Flat Gold Project into one of the most exciting emerging gold systems in North America. In his new role, he will continue to lead the Company’s geological strategy and technical direction for the Company.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 420,000 incentive stock options to a new officer and new employees and contractors of the Company, to purchase up to 420,000 common shares (“Option Shares”) in the capital of Tectonic. The stock options have an exercise price of C$2.50 per Option Share, vest over a thirty-six-month period in three equal installments every twelve months from the grant date and expire five years from the grant date.

Restricted Share Unit (“RSU”) Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 21,000 RSUs to a new officer of the Company. The RSUs vest over a thirty-six-month period in three equal installments every twelve months from the grant date.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains ”forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” or similar terminology, or that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic’s projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

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