KRK to Premiere New Flagship V Series Five Monitors for Professional Creators at NAMM 2026

NASHVILLE, TN, JANUARY 22, 2026 – KRK, a leader in professional studio monitoring for nearly four decades, will unveil the all‑new V Series Five at the 2026 NAMM Show, offering attendees an exclusive first look ahead of its Summer 2026 release. The debut marks the next evolution in KRK’s legacy of precision monitoring, engineered for high performance and critical listening for professional applications in the studio.

At NAMM Booth #14112 in the Pro Audio Hall, KRK will host artist visits and provide hands‑on access to its top studio products, giving all creators the opportunity to experience the brand’s latest innovations up close.

KRK at NAMM 2026: Panels & Programming

Thursday, January 22

12:00 PM — TEC Tracks / Hilton California B From Studio to Standard: Hit ‑ Boy on Craft, Culture, and Longevity . Three‑time GRAMMY® Award‑winning producer and rapper Hit‑Boy joins Justin Colletti from SonicScoop.com for a candid fireside chat on staying creative and relevant in an ever‑evolving music landscape. Hit‑Boy breaks down his process—from beat‑making and collaboration to shaping culturally lasting albums—while reflecting on how new technology, trusted tools, and intentional artistry are guiding his upcoming 2026 project.

Saturday, January 24

10:30 AM — Hilton Laguna AB Ballroom Solutions for House of Worship, Andrew Ladner , Marketing Manager for Mesa/Boogie, Gibson Amplifiers, Maestro, and KRK, explores why Gibson, Epiphone, and MESA/Boogie remain top choices for worship musicians. This session covers iconic tones, exceptional value, modern modeler integration, the role of studio monitors in worship environments, and practical tools like CabClone™ IR for achieving consistent, reliable sound.

V Series Five

At NAMM, KRK debuts the first look at the all-new flagship V Series Five—the latest evolution in Gibson’s professional audio portfolio and a milestone in KRK’s nearly four-decade legacy of precision, high performance studio monitoring. Since 1986, KRK has set the standard for accurate translation through hallmark technologies such as woven Kevlar® aramid fiber woofers and a scientifically tuned front bass reflex port, and the V Series Five advances that heritage with refined clarity, control, and reliability trusted across music, film, and content creation. Designed for musicians, producers, and engineers who demand every nuance, the V Series Five empowers creators to craft chart-topping mixes, score to picture, or elevate personal projects with confidence. Available Summer 2026, at www.krkmusic.com.

KRK Kreate Series Studio Monitors

KRK will also present the Kreate Series Studio Monitors, the newest addition to the brand’s expanding audio lineup. Designed for emerging musicians, engineers, producers, and content creators, the Kreate Series delivers legendary KRK performance and exceptional value in a versatile, entry‑level package. These active two‑way studio monitors offer wide bandwidth, new transducer designs, Class D amplification, boundary and tuning EQs, and acoustic correction tools to help creators adapt to any environment. With wireless audio streaming via pairable Bluetooth® input, plus balanced and unbalanced analog connections, the Kreate Series supports flexible, modern workflows. Available in three sizes—3‑inch, 5‑inch, and 8‑inch—the Kreate Series is built for everything from casual playback to professional music and content production. The line is available now through select dealers and at www.krkmusic.com.