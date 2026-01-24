Awesome Free T-Shirt Giveaway for Elektros Shareholders

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a developer of hard‑rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, is proud to announce a special Free T‑Shirt Giveaway for all of our valued shareholders.

For the next 30 days, Elektros will be giving away complimentary Elektros‑branded T‑shirts-featuring the Elektros logo-as a sincere “thank you” to the shareholders who continue to support our mission. We want our community to be loud and proud wearing the Elektros name, as we continue working at the forefront of the global clean‑energy transformation.

Shareholders may request up to three (3) free T‑shirts per person. Available sizes include: Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large. Shipping is completely free.

To participate, please email us at ElektrosInc@gmail.com and include:

Your full name

Your mailing address

Quantity requested (up to 3)

Your preferred size(s): S, M, L, or XL

“We are so proud and grateful to our shareholders, and we want them to be loud and proud,” said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. “This giveaway is our way of putting a smile on people’s faces and saying thank you. First and foremost, we thank God, and we thank each and every shareholder for believing in Elektros as we continue paving the way in this massive paradigm shift toward clean energy. We are excited to send up to three complimentary T‑shirts-absolutely free-to our beloved shareholders.”

Lithium remains one of the most critical materials powering the future of electrification-supporting electric vehicles, grid storage, and next‑generation battery technologies. As Elektros advances its hard‑rock lithium development initiatives in Sierra Leone, the Company believes it is positioned in a sector that is central to global energy security and long‑term innovation.

Industry leaders continue to emphasize lithium’s strategic importance. Elon Musk has previously highlighted lithium’s role in modern batteries, noting it is essential for scaling the technologies that drive electric mobility and energy storage.

Market observers and major manufacturers also continue to point to lithium’s growing demand across the global supply chain as electrification accelerates.

Elektros will continue to provide updates as it progresses its operational plans and executes its strategy to responsibly develop hard‑rock lithium resources.

Benzinga has described lithium as a “critical mineral” tied closely to the electrification and battery‑materials narrative. (Benzinga)

Reuters has reported that demand for battery metals including lithium is expected to rise sharply over the coming years as electrification accelerates. (Reuters)

Bloomberg has noted that lithium demand is increasingly supported not only by electric vehicles, but also by fast‑growing grid‑scale energy storage. (Bloomberg)

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard‑rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company’s business plan includes exploration, development, and the eventual export of hard‑rock lithium to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward‑Looking Information

This press release contains forward‑looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements. For additional information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

