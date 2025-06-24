KRK launches Kreate Series Studio Monitors — a versatile solution for producers, podcasters, and content creators alike

NASHVILLE, JUNE 24, 2025 ― KRK introduces the Kreate Series Studio Monitors, the newest addition to the brand’s wide range of audio offerings. The Kreate monitors bring extraordinary value and legendary KRK monitoring performance to emerging musicians, engineers, producers, and content creators. These best-in-class two-way studio monitors are designed specifically to meet the diverse needs of creatives, providing the tools necessary to reproduce every nuance of a production with astonishing clarity and accuracy. From casual playback to professional music and content production, the Kreate Series is designed to perform. The Kreate line is available through select dealers and online at krkmusic.com.

As the brand’s newest studio monitor line, the KRK Kreate Series represents KRK’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and excellence, supporting a wide range of setups and needs. Great for mixing, producing, and content creation, the Kreate monitors have a variety of key features that stand out among other monitors in their class. This includes wireless audio streaming capabilities with a pairable Bluetooth® audio input alongside balanced and unbalanced analog inputs for flexible connectivity. The monitors also have a universal voltage, switch-mode power supply for seamless global operations.

Available in three sizes — three, five, and eight-inch — these entry-level active, two-way studio reference monitors feature a wide bandwidth, boundary and tuning EQs, new transducer designs, and Class D amplification. The Kreate Series also features useful acoustic boundary correction and tuning EQ combinations to help minimize and correct acoustic environment problems and dial in the voicing to meet specific application needs.

“The Kreate Series offers professional-grade sound and flexible functionality that empowers emerging artists, producers, podcasters, and all creators to embrace high-quality audio at an affordable price point,” says Sterling Doak, Senior Director of Marketing for Gibson. “The monitors fill a vital space in the KRK lineup and are ideal for those who demand quality without compromise. As the new introductory solution within the portfolio, the Kreate Series will enable users to begin their creative journey with confidence.”

With KRK Kreate, composite woven glass fiber cone woofers provide amazing dynamics with good damping and modal control to deliver tight and punchy mid and low-frequency response that’s perfect for casual and professional playback environments. The glass fiber structure is heat-resistant and features a high strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring the monitors are highly adaptable and sonically accurate.

Additionally, high-frequency reproduction emanates from a carefully designed woven-textile dome tweeter with a neodymium motor, which accurately extends the frequency range up to 40 kHz in the KRK Kreate 8 and 5 options, and up to 33 kHz in the 3 option, for a smoother, more detailed sound profile. The textile dome tweeters are used to create a smooth accurate response.

Furthermore, the system-tuning level control and low-frequency and high-frequency shelving filters allow for easy adjustment in various acoustic conditions. Hybrid Class D and Class AB amplification delivers power and headroom with excellent dynamics reproduction. The high-performance transducers are optimized for improved response and accuracy. For maximum transient response and dynamics reproduction, the amplifiers drive the transducers efficiently at reduced operating temperatures to ensure audio integrity during long work sessions.

The monitors are launching in KRK’s signature black/yellow and latte/black color scheme, with the Kreate 3 models sold as a pair and the Kreate 5 and Kreate 8 options priced individually. Additional exclusive colorways (white/yellow and scarlet/black) will be made available through select authorized dealers and on krkmusic.com in the coming months. The series also continues KRK’s visual branding evolution, with packaging and stylization that closely align with other monitors from the brand’s product portfolio.