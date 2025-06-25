Snipp Interactive Announces Six-Figure Contract with Leading Satellite TV Provider and Engages Market Maker

Snipp Interactive Inc. (“Snipp”), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the award of a significant six-figure contract from a prominent satellite television provider in North America. The agreement represents a key milestone in Snipp’s continued expansion within the media and entertainment industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, Snipp will oversee the full life cycle of the client’s loyalty sweepstakes program, including program strategy, sweepstakes administration, prize procurement and fulfillment. The initiative forms a core part of the satellite TV provider’s broader efforts to deepen customer engagement and drive member retention within its loyalty program.

Snipp was awarded the contract following a competitive RFP process, thanks to its proven expertise in promotions, sweepstakes, and loyalty program management. The client also pointed at Snipp’s comprehensive suite of cutting-edge capabilities, including AI-powered personalization, predictive intelligence, advanced fraud prevention, deep partner integrations, and one of the largest global rewards networks as key differentiators.

“We’re proud to partner with one of the most respected brands in the satellite TV industry,” said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive. “This win highlights both the strength of our modular technology platform and our commitment to driving innovation in the loyalty and promotions space. We look forward to helping our client deliver smarter, more personalized, and more engaging experiences for their members. We’re confident that this client will fully leverage our modular promotion and loyalty solutions over time to deepen member engagement and support their evolving business goals”

This latest win adds to Snipp’s growing portfolio of clients across the telecom, entertainment, and media sectors, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in delivering scalable and results-driven loyalty and promotion solutions.

Additionally, the Company has, subject to regulatory approval engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) policies and applicable securities laws and regulations. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will automatically renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party upon providing 15 days’ prior written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities,

and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in

the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp’s proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform’s Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform’s full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform’s modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform’s gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp’s website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

