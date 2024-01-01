KRK GoAux give Erik Aldrey portable power and trusted translation

MIAMI, OCTOBER 15, 2025 ― For Mix Engineer Erik Aldrey, sound has never been just a profession; it’s a lifelong passion. From growing up in Venezuela in a family of working-class musicians to becoming one of the first Venezuelan engineers nominated for a GRAMMY®, Aldrey’s journey has always been defined by the way music makes people feel. Part of creating that feeling, he says, comes from using monitors that translate his mixes into the real world.

“Most people don’t listen on $10,000 speakers; they listen on phones, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, in cars—basically anywhere that’s not a pristine studio environment,” Aldrey explains. “As a result, what we mixers really need are tools that help translate music to all those systems. It’s not about having the most hi-fi setup; it’s about finding monitors that tell the truth. That’s what allows a mix to connect with listeners in the real world, which is ultimately the point of what we do.”

That’s how KRK has now come back into Aldrey’s life. The engineer previously owned the very first generation of ROKITs decades ago, running them alongside other monitors in his early career. At the time, they were reliable workhorses, but he eventually moved on as his studio setups grew larger and more specialized. Yet years later, a surprise package from a friend reintroduced him to KRK, this time through the compact GoAux Mobile Monitoring System.

“When I opened the box, I honestly thought they’d sent me a record or some kind of merch,” Aldrey recalls. “But inside were these tiny speakers, and I remember thinking, ‘Okay, let’s see what these can do.’ I set them up just to test them out and, suddenly, I was mixing full tracks on them without even realizing it. Hours passed, and I was still working on them. That blew my mind because I wasn’t expecting that level of usability and accuracy from something so small and portable.”

The GoAux monitors have since become a secret weapon in Aldrey’s workflow, allowing him to set up quickly, move between spaces, and still trust what he’s hearing. “I’ve mixed entire EPs on them,” he explains. “What really convinced me was when I sent the mixes off to clients who are usually super picky about details. They didn’t send me crazy revision notes like they sometimes do. Instead, the feedback was minimal, and the tracks translated beautifully everywhere. That’s when I knew I could actually trust these little things. They are more than just a travel option; they are real mixing tools.”

What surprised Aldrey most wasn’t the sound in the audiophile sense, but the way the GoAux monitors make him work. “If you ask me if they’re good for mixing, I’ll let you know that they’re great,” he says. “The monitors are not designed to flatter you. They push you to make decisions quickly and with confidence, and force you to address balance, EQ, and dynamics—all the fundamentals. The best part is that those decisions translate perfectly to the outside world. For me, that’s more valuable than having a system that just makes everything sound pretty.”

The portability of the GoAux has also given Aldrey new freedom. “As someone who often travels for projects, the ability to toss a pair of GoAux monitors in my bag means I can transform a hotel room or temporary workspace into a mix environment,” he explains. “I also love switching spaces when I get stuck on a project. It resets my ears and gives me a fresh perspective. With these speakers, I don’t have to compromise just because I’m not in my main studio. I can literally keep working no matter where I am, and I know what I’m hearing will hold up when I get back home or when the music goes out into the world.”

At home in his Hollywood, Florida, studio, the GoAux sit just below his main system. “They are always within reach,” he adds. “Sometimes they serve as the first playback system; other times, they’re the final check before sending a mix out.”

For Aldrey, KRK has come full circle. From his early days experimenting with ROKITs to his modern-day reliance on the GoAux for professional, portable mixing. “They’re small, they’re affordable, and they make me work faster,” he says. “At this point in my career, that’s exactly what I need. The gear that sticks with you isn’t always the biggest or most expensive; it’s the stuff that actually makes your job easier and your results better. That’s why these monitors have earned a permanent spot in my workflow.”