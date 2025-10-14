EAW Welcomes Chris Wilson as Education and Training Engineer

FRANKLIN, MA, OCTOBER 14, 2025 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a leading innovator of professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, announces the appointment of Chris Wilson as Education and Training Engineer, reporting to Vice President of Sales, Mark Posgay.

“Adding value to our customers through education is central to how we support their success,” says TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works. “Chris’ deep background in both engineering and training makes him an incredible asset, and we’re excited for the expertise and inspiration he will provide to the EAW team and community.”

In his new role at EAW, Wilson will lead both in-person and virtual product certification sessions while also developing general education trainings on audio fundamentals including system design, the physics of sound and loudspeaker technology.

Wilson brings over two decades of experience as an audio engineer, trainer and product specialist, with a career spanning live sound, system design, electroacoustic development and technical education. Most recently, he served as a Training Engineer for Allen & Heath, where he delivered in-person console trainings across the country.

Wilson has also held roles with Live Nation Entertainment, Tectonic Audio Labs, Beyond LD, Six Flags Over Texas, and serves as Chief Technology Officer at Wilson Design Labs and Rox Box Speakers, where he focuses on electroacoustic design. His wide-ranging expertise makes him uniquely equipped to bridge the gap between advanced audio technology and practical customer application.

“I’m thrilled to officially join the EAW team and look forward to expanding training opportunities and supporting customers as they create incredible audio experiences,” adds Wilson.