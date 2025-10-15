QuickLink Unveils StudioPro Version 4 With Major Enhancements For Live Video Production at NAB NY 2025

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 15, 2025 – QuickLink, a leading provider of award-winning multi-camera video productions and remote contribution solutions, announces the release of StudioPro™ Version 4, the most significant upgrade yet to its flagship video production platform, at NAB NY (Booth 148). Designed to give producers greater flexibility, precision and creative control, StudioPro Version 4 introduces a range of groundbreaking enhancements alongside an ongoing series of performance updates.

At the heart of this release is a complete reimagining of the production workflow. Version 4 brings further cutting-edge AI technology into QuickLink’s solutions with the addition of the QuickLink AI Helper, a brand-new tool that offers real-time, conversational support directly from the StudioPro interface. Operators can ask workflow or operational questions, and get intelligent, machine-learnt answers, at an instant.

In addition, a brand-new integrated Media Player (DDR) allows producers to seamlessly load, manage and play back pre-recorded content without the need for external hardware. The ISO Recorder has been reimagined and redesigned to capture any input, from individual cameras to full composited scenes, within an intuitive, streamlined interface.

Producers can now also take advantage of professional-grade Color Scopes, including Waveform, Vectorscope, and Histogram tools, built directly into the StudioPro interface for precise image monitoring and correction. Furthermore, to maintain flawless production quality, the new System Stats Panel provides real-time insights into CPU usage, memory performance, rendering times and other critical metrics, giving operators confidence even under the most demanding conditions.

With full support for NDI® 6, StudioPro Version 4 ensures seamless IP-based interoperability with improved video quality, reduced latency and faster source discovery across networks.

Since its release, QuickLink has continued to refine StudioPro through continuous updates, including enhanced video synchronization and improved input management, as well as expanded NDI support. Most recently, the Version 4 update adds AI-Help functionality, advanced monitoring capabilities, broadened hardware support and delivers further performance optimization to meet the needs of high-demand productions.

“These updates underscore our commitment to continuous innovation,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “StudioPro Version 4 represents a major leap forward for our customers, and with each incremental release, we’re ensuring they always have the most powerful tools at their fingertips.”

QuickLink StudioPro is trusted worldwide by broadcasters, live event producers and corporate teams for its ability to seamlessly connect, manage and produce high-quality content from anywhere. With Version 4 and its ongoing updates, QuickLink continues to empower creators to deliver professional productions with unmatched reliability and control.

The updated StudioPro solution will be on display at NAB NY 2025 (Booth 148) along with the company’s StudioEdge solution. For more information about QuickLink’s StudioPro Version 4 and its updates, please visit the QuickLink website, or contact the QuickLink support team at https://www.quicklink.tv/contact-support/.