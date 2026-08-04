KRK Brings Advanced Wireless Control to Professional Monitoring With New V Series Five Studio Monitors

NASHVILLE, TN, AUGUST 4, 2026 — KRK, a Gibson brand and leader in professional studio monitoring for nearly four decades, launches its new V Series Five Studio Monitors, the latest evolution of the company’s flagship professional reference monitor line. Building on more than four decades of innovation, this fifth-generation V Series combines KRK’s renowned accuracy and translation with powerful new wireless control capabilities and advanced acoustic tuning tools designed for today’s production environments.

“The V Series has long been KRK’s flagship studio monitor, trusted by engineers and producers around the world for its precision and reliability,” says Andrew Ladner, KRK Marketing Manager. “V Series Five builds on that legacy, delivering the sonic accuracy for which V Series is known, while evolving to meet the demands of today’s modern workflows. The latest generation represents a significant leap forward in both performance and functionality.”

Engineered for professional recording, mixing, and immersive audio applications, the V Series Five lineup introduces KRK Mesh® technology, enabling wireless control of the monitors via the KRK Control App®. This gives professionals the ability to wirelessly manage monitor settings directly from a mobile device, including adjusting system settings, comparing EQ profiles, managing levels, and optimizing performance after installation without physically accessing the speaker. Whether configured as a stereo pair or as part of a larger Dolby Atmos® system, the monitors can be controlled individually or grouped together.

“With the addition of the Control App and KRK Mesh, V Series Five expands beyond exceptional monitoring into a more connected, intelligent studio ecosystem,” adds Ladner. “For more than 40 years, KRK has earned the trust of everyone from first-time mixers to Grammy®-winning professionals. We’re proud to carry that legacy forward with V Series Five, setting a new benchmark for the performance, innovation, and sonic accuracy that define the KRK name.”

Every component of the V Series Five was purpose-built by KRK engineers to deliver precise, transparent monitoring. The series features custom-designed transducers, including woven Kevlar® woofers housed in cast aluminum frames and optimized for low distortion and linear low-frequency performance. Additionally, a specially engineered one-inch silk dome tweeter provides detailed high-frequency reproduction, while an integrated waveguide enhances off-axis consistency and imaging.

At the core of the system is a premium electronics platform that incorporates ESS converters, Analog Devices DSPs, and Pascal Class D amplifier modules. Each monitor delivers 280 watts of power to the low-frequency driver and 175 watts to the high-frequency driver, which ensures exceptional headroom, dynamic response, and faithful reproduction across a wide range of production scenarios.

The V Series Five also provides extensive room-optimization capabilities. Users can access 49 preset Boundary EQ combinations and seven fully parametric PRO EQ filters to tailor performance to virtually any acoustic environment. Three user presets can be stored and instantly recalled, which makes it easy to compare tuning profiles or adapt to different production needs.

The series is available in three models. The compact V4 features a four-inch woofer and frequency response extending from 48 Hz to 40 kHz, with a maximum of 113 dB SPL. The V6 incorporates a 6.5-inch woofer, extends low-frequency performance to 40 Hz, and delivers up to 118 dB SPL. The largest model, the V8, has an eight-inch woofer, frequency response down to 32 Hz, and peak output of 121 dB SPL, making it ideal for demanding mixing and mastering environments.

Additional professional features include an optimized front-ported bass-reflex enclosure design, NEUTRIK® combo XLR/TRS connectivity, support for both analog and AES3 digital inputs, user control over standby mode, ground lift, input sensitivity, and an illuminated logo indicating that the device is powered on. Each monitor also has a removable protective grille and integrated mounting points for installation applications.

The KRK V Series Five Studio Monitors are designed to provide producers, engineers, and content creators with a highly accurate monitoring platform that adapts to evolving workflows while preserving the sonic integrity required for critical listening.