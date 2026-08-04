QuickLink Expands North American Team With Appointment of Kane Peterson

SAN ANTONIO, TX, AUGUST 4, 2026 – QuickLink, the leading provider of award-winning video production and remote guest integration solutions, announces the appointment of Kane Peterson to its North American team as Pre‑Sales, Customer Success & Product Development Engineer. In this newly expanded role, Peterson will support customers across the region with workflow consultation, pre‑sales guidance, onboarding and product development insights. Adding to the U.S.-based team will help strengthen QuickLink’s technical leadership and customer experience as the company continues to grow its footprint in this important market.

Peterson brings more than 34 years of broadcast industry experience, with a career defined by deep technical expertise and a strong commitment to customer success. Throughout his decades in the field, he has worked closely with broadcasters, production teams and technology partners to design workflows, guide complex projects and deliver solutions that elevate content creation and live production.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kane to the QuickLink family,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “His extensive industry knowledge and customer‑centric approach make him an exceptional addition to our team as we continue expanding our presence and support across North America.”

Prior to joining QuickLink, Peterson spent 14 years with NewTek, where he played a key role in supporting customers and advancing product capabilities. His tenure continued through NewTek’s acquisition by Vizrt, further broadening his experience across integrated production systems and IP‑based workflows.

“I’m excited to join QuickLink and contribute to a company that’s driving innovation in remote production and broadcast workflows,” says Peterson. “I’ve spent my career helping customers solve real‑world challenges and get the maximum functionality out of their systems, and I look forward to supporting QuickLink’s partners and users across North America as we continue to advance and evolve our solutions.”

For more information about QuickLink and its award-winning video production and remote guest solution portfolio, please visit the QuickLink website, or contact the QuickLink team at sales@quicklink.tv.