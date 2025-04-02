Krikey AI Launches AI Powered Talking Avatars with ElevenLabs

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Krikey AI, the leading AI Animation software announced its partnership with ElevenLabs, a pioneer in AI voice technology. This integration allows gaming studios and media companies to seamlessly access ElevenLabs’ cutting-edge AI voice generator and text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities while creating animation with Krikey AI. This collaboration will empower users to create realistic and engaging talking avatars with natural-sounding AI voices, opening up new possibilities for storytelling, education, gaming, and more.

The integration of ElevenLabs’ technology provides Krikey AI Animation users access to lifelike AI voices, enabling easily generated dubbed audio for avatars directly from text. This text-to-speech functionality streamlines content creation, eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming voice recording and editing. Users can choose from a diverse library of AI voices, customize voice parameters, and even create their own unique AI voice, thanks to Elevenlabs’ advanced voice AI technology.

Key Partnership Benefits:

Lifelike Talking Avatars: Create realistic and engaging avatars with natural-sounding AI voices.

ElevenLabs provides a wide selection of AI voices that you can combine with custom cartoon characters from Krikey AI Animation. Animate your characters in minutes and make AI Voices lip sync with your character. Create perfect animated videos for marketing, education, explainer videos and more.

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI is an industry leader in AI-powered animation technology. With a commitment to making animation accessible to everyone, Krikey AI pushes the boundaries of digital storytelling innovation. The animations can be used for gaming, podcasts, VR, marketing, tutorials, lesson plans, and more. Krikey’s AI tools are available online at www.krikey.ai today, on Canva Apps, Adobe Express and on the Clever App Marketplace.

About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs builds AI audio tools for creators, media, and businesses with a mission to make content accessible in any language and voice. Our models generate ultra-realistic speech and sounds in 32 languages, supporting industries like publishing, entertainment, education, accessibility, and conversational AI. We develop our tools mindful of their impact, balancing safety with innovation to support practical needs and creative uses.

