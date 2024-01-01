Other World Computing (OWC) Launches OWC SoftRAID 8.5 for macOS and Windows – for Greater Reliability, Functionality, and Performance

New OWC SoftRAID 8.5 Driver Included with Apple’s macOS 15.4 Update

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the release of OWC SoftRAID 8.5, the latest update to its powerful RAID management software for macOS and Windows. Packed with dozens of enhancements, OWC SoftRAID 8.5 delivers dramatic increases in reliability, functionality, and performance – ensuring next-level data protection, functionality, and system stability for everyone from video editors to IT administrators, novices to power users.





OWC SoftRAID Mac 8.5: Enhanced Resilience and Performance

The new OWC SoftRAID 8.5 driver, included with Apple’s macOS 15.4 update, introduces significant improvements for RAID 4/5 volumes, particularly when dealing with failing HDDs and SSDs. The driver now proactively marks a disk as failed upon detecting the first read or write error, ensuring uninterrupted performance by leveraging RAID redundancy to reconstruct data dynamically.

Other key enhancements include:

Improved Disk Failure Handling – Prevents read/write errors when a drive in a RAID 4/5 volume fails.

– Prevents read/write errors when a drive in a RAID 4/5 volume fails. Better Handling of Disconnected Disks – Ensures stability even when multiple disks or enclosures are disconnected while volumes remain mounted.

– Ensures stability even when multiple disks or enclosures are disconnected while volumes remain mounted. Enhanced OWC SoftRAID Tool for Administrators – The command-line tool has been refined with expanded functionality, allowing more OWC SoftRAID tasks to be executed from a Terminal window or via scripting.

OWC SoftRAID Windows 8.5: Expanded RAID Functionality and Stability Updates

OWC SoftRAID 8.5 for Windows introduces a range of new features and critical fixes, further aligning it with the power and flexibility of OWC SoftRAID for Mac.

Key enhancements include:

New Cross-Platform Support – Now supports mounting, reading, and writing non-RAID volumes created on OWC SoftRAID for Mac.

– Now supports mounting, reading, and writing non-RAID volumes created on OWC SoftRAID for Mac. Enhanced RAID 1+0 Management – Users can now change primary disks and remove member disks from RAID 4/5/1+0 (10) volumes.

– Users can now change primary disks and remove member disks from RAID 4/5/1+0 (10) volumes. Diagnostics Tool Upgrade – Improved troubleshooting capabilities with the latest diagnostic enhancements.

– Improved troubleshooting capabilities with the latest diagnostic enhancements. Optimized TRIM Handling – Increased efficiency for RAID 4/5 SSD volumes.

– Increased efficiency for RAID 4/5 SSD volumes. Event Log Improvements – More detailed logging for system events.

– More detailed logging for system events. Added Compatibility – Supports Window Volume Shadow Copy Service, which allows users and apps to create backup copies of files or entire volumes.

– Supports Window Volume Shadow Copy Service, which allows users and apps to create backup copies of files or entire volumes. Enhanced System Stability and RAID Management – Introduced key updates to improve volume validation, ensure seamless automatic rebuilds, and strengthen RAID 1+0 handling, delivering a highly reliable and resilient experience.

“OWC SoftRAID 8.5 represents our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge RAID solutions that work just as hard as our users do,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC). “Whether you’re a content creator, IT professional, or someone simply looking for dependable data protection, this update brings even more performance, reliability, and flexibility to both Mac and Windows platforms.”

OWC SoftRAID 8.5 is now generally available (GA) as a free update for existing users with an active OWC SoftRAID subscription. New users can purchase OWC SoftRAID from the OWC Software store: https://software.owc.com.

For additional details and to download OWC SoftRAID 8.5, please visit http://go.owc.com/softraid.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it – creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman



Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)



M: 508-397-0131



nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com