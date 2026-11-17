Photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Miyako Bellizzi, the new campaign celebrates the season of togetherness with a nostalgic nod to the 1990s and J.Crew’s iconic American style.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — J.Crew welcomes the holiday season with Present Company, a new campaign starring filmmaker Jordan Firstman and Reggie Absolom, the duo behind A24’s highly anticipated film Club Kid. Following the film’s premiere, the campaign unites the pair for a playful celebration of personal style, holiday traditions and the people who make the season memorable.

Photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Miyako Bellizzi, the campaign draws inspiration from J.Crew’s iconic 90’s catalog imagery of the era. Through a series of intimate, personality-driven portraits, Firstman and Absolom bring their unmistakable chemistry and offbeat humor to the brand’s holiday classics, from Fair Isle sweaters and relaxed tailoring to festive pajamas and cold-weather layers. The result is a fresh take on holiday dressing that feels both nostalgic and distinctly modern.

At its heart, Present Company celebrates togetherness in all its forms, with a knowing wink to the unconventional relationship at the center of Club Kid. From matching sweaters to unexpected holiday antics, the campaign finds humor and warmth in the familiar rituals of the season.

“Jordan and Reggie have an incredible chemistry that feels both genuine and unexpected,” said Julia Collier, Chief Marketing Officer of J.Crew. “This comes through in the film, of course, and we loved the idea of celebrating that by bringing them together in a classically J.Crew way with a nod to the Holidays”.

“Reggie and I have spent a lot of time together at this point, so naturally we’ve reached the matching sweaters phase of our relationship,” said Jordan Firstman. “I love that J.Crew let us bring our own weird little dynamic into something as classic as a holiday campaign. It’s festive, it’s fashionable, and I think we look like a very convincing family.”

“Working with Jordan is always fun, especially when we get to wear great clothes and mess around together,” said Reggie Absolom. “I think my favorite part was getting to dress up for the holidays. And obviously, I think I wore everything better than Jordan.”

Present Company continues J.Crew’s strategy of connecting its heritage and iconic product categories with contemporary culture through distinctive storytelling and talent partnerships. By bringing together recognizable brand signatures and voices shaping today’s cultural conversation, J.Crew continues to build relevance, spark conversation and introduce its world to new audiences.

“Present Company” launches November 17, 2026, across J.Crew’s digital and social channels. The holiday collection is available at J.Crew stores and on Jcrew.com.

ABOUT J.CREW

Founded in 1983, J.Crew is an iconic American brand and internationally recognized omnichannel retailer known for its timeless style, quality craftsmanship, and fresh approach to classic design. With a deep connection to personal style and self-expression, J.Crew offers thoughtfully designed women’s, men’s, and kids’ collections that blend heritage with a point of view that feels relevant today.

J.Crew serves as a destination for everyday essentials and statement pieces alike, creating clothing that fits seamlessly into real life, from work to weekend, city to coast. Through compelling storytelling, meaningful partnerships, and a commitment to quality, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to its American roots.

As of August 25, 2026, J.Crew operates 114 retail stores across the United States and maintains a robust e-commerce presence, serving customers globally. For more information, visit jcrew.com.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: j.crew@karlaotto.com

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