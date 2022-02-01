Kraken Opens NFT Marketplace Beta to the Public

The most secure and seamless trading experience for non-fungible tokens

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kraken, one of the world’s largest and most-trusted digital asset platforms, is excited to announce the public beta launch of Kraken NFT, the marketplace for collectors to explore, discover and securely trade NFTs. Following today’s earlier launch of Kraken Pro, clients will now benefit from two new and unique services, demonstrating Kraken’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency.





Kraken NFT makes the NFT space accessible and intuitive for all types of collectors, from professional flippers to those just starting their collection. It was built from the ground up to make it one of the most secure, easy-to-use and dynamic marketplaces available in the industry today.

“Since 2011, our mission has been to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies with a secure platform that both protects client funds and offers a comprehensive range of products and services,” said Jesse Powell, co-founder and CEO of Kraken. “We were the first major exchange to list ether and recognize the promise of the non-fungible space. As a secure gateway complete with curated collections and a host of unique features, we believe Kraken NFT will be the destination of choice for collectors from all backgrounds to explore and interact with the NFT ecosystem.”

At launch, Kraken NFT will feature a curated offering of over 110 of the highest-trading-volume NFT collections in the market today. Supported collections pass a thorough and comprehensive vetting procedure, with new collections added regularly. Collectors can also access the NFT screener tool on Cryptowatch to track real-time NFT market data, average sale price and in-depth statistics for hundreds of different collections.

Powell added: “Kraken has always championed free and diverse expression. NFTs enable content creators to effectively monetize their unique perspectives and connect directly with like-minded audiences. We believe NFTs have the potential to become the way most people start interacting with crypto.”

With the aim of creating the most seamless and well-thought-out user experience in the space today, Kraken NFT includes:

Zero gas fees : Collectors can buy and sell NFTs held on Kraken without clogging up the underlying blockchain network and incurring sky-high network gas fees. Collectors can easily trade on the marketplace even during peak network activity.

: Collectors can buy and sell NFTs held on Kraken without clogging up the underlying blockchain network and incurring sky-high network gas fees. Collectors can easily trade on the marketplace even during peak network activity. Creator earnings : A portion of the value of eligible NFTs sold on our marketplace goes back to the original content creator, rewarding ongoing creativity and invention within the space.

: A portion of the value of eligible NFTs sold on our marketplace goes back to the original content creator, rewarding ongoing creativity and invention within the space. Rarity ranking : All supported collections have an accompanying rarity ranking so collectors can better assess how rare an individual NFT may be, informing a potential bid or offer.

: All supported collections have an accompanying rarity ranking so collectors can better assess how rare an individual NFT may be, informing a potential bid or offer. 200+ funding options: Kraken NFT clients can list or offer an NFT in any of the fiat or cryptocurrencies supported on the platform. Right now, NFTs can be traded in 8 fiat currencies and well over 200 cryptocurrencies.

Kraken NFT’s whitelisted collections will begin with those built on Ethereum and Solana. Support for other blockchains will be added in the near future. Expect Kraken NFT to be at the forefront of this exciting space with a growing array of related products that reflect our long term commitment to the NFT ecosystem.

For more information, please visit kraken.com/nft or reach out to [email protected].

About Kraken:

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing digital asset platforms. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 8 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, JPY, CHF, AUD and AED.

Kraken, over 2,000 strong, was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services. In 2022, it launched a custodial NFT marketplace. Kraken is trusted by over 9 million traders and institutions around the world and offers professional, round-the-clock online support. Kraken was the first company to have ever conducted a Proof of Reserves audit and has since committed to undergoing Proof of Reserves on a regular basis.

Kraken is backed by investors including Tribe Capital, SkyBridge, Hummingbird Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Digital Currency Group, among others.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded through the Kraken iOS and Android apps, and through the Cryptowatch iOS, Android and Desktop apps.

