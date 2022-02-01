Announcing Kraken Pro: The Secure Trading Platform for Advanced Clients

Institutional-grade performance with a modern, highly customizable user interface

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kraken, one of the world’s longest standing and most trusted crypto platforms, is proud to announce the public launch of Kraken Pro. The powerful web platform encompasses a full suite of advanced trading tools and unified access to spot trading, margin trading, staking and portfolio management – all in a seamless new interface.

Kraken Pro, specifically designed for advanced traders, leverages the latest technology to reduce latency and handle peak demand. Built on top of the same institutional-grade trading infrastructure and world-class security that Kraken is known for, the dedicated Kraken Pro web platform offers a unified, frictionless experience along with the Kraken Pro app.

“Over our 11-year history, Kraken has always built products around clients’ needs, with a focus on intuitive UIs,” said David Ripley, Kraken’s Chief Operating Officer and incoming CEO. “With the launch of Kraken Pro, that same client-first mindset brings a best-in-class trading platform to advanced traders.”

Packed with trade execution, advanced order management and analysis tools, Kraken Pro’s new trading interface emphasizes efficient integration of trade, investment and portfolio data. Kraken Pro empowers clients to make more informed decisions and better manage risk, best equipping them to seize market opportunities across more than 210 crypto assets. The customizable modular design and comprehensive in-product guides enable clients to personalize Kraken Pro to suit their own layout preferences and trading style.

“Clients need a cryptocurrency platform that combines professional-grade performance with unbeatable security. Kraken Pro was built from the ground up to become the destination of choice for advanced traders,” added Ripley.

Kraken Pro will continue to integrate new features and products after launch and clients are welcome to request specific additions.

About Kraken:

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing digital asset platforms. Globally, Kraken’s client base trades more than 200 digital assets and 8 different fiat currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, JPY, CHF, AUD and AED.

Kraken, over 2,000 strong, was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services. Kraken is trusted by over 9 million traders and institutions around the world and offers professional, round-the-clock online support. Kraken was the first company to have ever conducted a Proof of Reserves audit and has committed to undergoing Proof of Reserves on a regular basis.

Kraken is backed by investors including Tribe Capital, SkyBridge, Hummingbird Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Digital Currency Group, among others.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded through the Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps, and through the Cryptowatch iOS, Android and Desktop apps.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

