Kraken Acquires Capitalise.ai to Bring No-Code Trading Automation to Kraken Pro

CHEYENNE, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kraken, a technology platform built on crypto, today announced the acquisition of the assets and technology of Capitalise.ai, an Israel-based pioneer of no-code, natural-language trading automation.

Founded in 2015, Capitalise.ai developed a natural-language platform that transforms everyday text into executable trading strategies. Its proprietary language model and big data infrastructure can ingest real-time and historical data across equities, crypto, FX, futures, options and more.

A phased rollout of Capitalise.ai’s functionality within Kraken Pro is expected to begin later this year. As the Pro platform has evolved, making full use of its advanced features has increasingly required both technical skill and deep trading expertise. Capitalise.ai removes that barrier—enabling users of all backgrounds to design, test, and automate complex strategies using simple, everyday language. By integrating Capitalise.ai’s technology into Kraken Pro, users will soon be able to automate sophisticated strategies across digital and traditional asset classes—without writing a single line of code.

“ This acquisition gives Kraken Pro clients a powerful new way to act on ideas in real time—testing, optimizing, and executing bespoke strategies with unprecedented speed and confidence,” said Shannon Kurtas, Head of Exchange at Kraken. “ Capitalise.ai’s technology transforms how people interact with financial data—breaking down barriers that have long kept scalable, advanced strategies in the hands of a few. This is a major leap forward in democratizing access to pro-grade trading tools.”

The technology Capitalise has developed has been relied on by a number of trad-fi brokers and exchanges with compelling results, proving it to be one of the most engaging automation tools in the retail and institutional space. Capitalise.ai’s co-founders, Amir Shiovich (CEO) and Shahar Rabin (CPO), along with key product and engineering talent, will join Kraken and continue to innovate within the Kraken Pro business unit.

Kraken is a technology platform built on crypto that unlocks access and reduces inefficiencies to drive financial freedom — for the crypto economy and beyond.

Millions of individuals, professional traders, and institutions around the world use Kraken to trade digital and traditional assets, including cryptocurrencies, national currencies, U.S. futures, and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps. Futures platforms by NinjaTrader, a Kraken company, are available on desktop, web, and mobile via www.ninjatrader.com.

Capitalise.ai is an innovative text-based platform designed for financial markets, empowering traders and investors to interact seamlessly with real-time financial data. By describing market scenarios through a user-friendly text interface, users can follow, analyze, and automate their market strategies in real-time, enhancing their portfolio management.

Capitalise.ai provides advanced capabilities traditionally reserved for hedge funds through an easy-to-use interface and proudly serves industry leaders worldwide.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, acted as financial advisor to Capitalise.

