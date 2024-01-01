Cenlar Names Christina Boyle Executive Advisor, Growth and Partnerships

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cenlar, a commercial bank and leading mortgage loan subservicer, today announced that Christina Boyle has been appointed Executive Advisor, Growth and Partnerships to help drive new business.









“We are excited to have Christina on the team. She is an accomplished executive in the mortgage and banking sectors with a proven history of delivering a superior client experience, cultivating strong partnerships and growing revenue,” said Andrew Pohlmann, Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Before joining Cenlar, Christina served as consultant for Roostify (CoreLogic) and ServiceMac. At Roostify, she worked with the CEO/Founder to transform the fintech platform from a startup to a scalable, commercial enterprise, positioned for growth and sale. Christina held several leadership roles at Freddie Mac, most recently managing Freddie Mac’s $350B Single Family portfolio. While at Freddie Mac, Christina created and launched a client experience practice to advance client satisfaction, best-in-class analytics, in-depth insight and client strategy. In addition, Christina served in senior leadership positions at National Bank of Detroit, Carteret Savings and Loan, Realty Capital Group and Goldome Realty Credit Corp.

Christina is a recipient of the 2019 National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses (NAWRB) Corporate Leader Award Winner, a Fortune Top 100 Women in Finance and a HousingWire 2018 Vanguard award winner. She is also a board advisor for Women of ALICE, an organization that provides opportunities and champions aspiring and senior women leaders in financial services.

About Cenlar

Cenlar is the premier mortgage subservicer and a federally chartered commercial bank, trusted to manage millions of loans across all 50 states and U.S. territories. Serving a diverse portfolio of banks, credit unions, and mortgage bankers, we deliver a homeowner experience rooted in care, innovation, and excellence. As an extension of our clients’ businesses, we simplify the complexities of mortgage servicing through expert teams, pioneering AI-driven solutions, and flexible, high-quality processes.

Leveraging deep mortgage expertise and banking capabilities, Cenlar offers value-added programs to support our clients, with scalable liquidity solutions that include a home equity loan purchase program. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, with employees nationwide, Cenlar is industry-rated and regularly audited by independent third parties.

