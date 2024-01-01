The Triple Option Returns for Season 2 on August 20

Biggest Names. Biggest Games. College Football’s Premier Podcast is Back for a New Season

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Triple Option, the biggest show in college football, is back for a second season. Sinclair’s AMP Media today announced that Season 2 of The Triple Option video podcast hosted by Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone returns today, delivering unparalleled insights, debate, and storytelling from some of the most recognized voices in sports.





The Triple Option’s new season kicks off with an exclusive sit-down with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the nation’s #1-ranked college football player, setting the tone for a second season packed with unmatched access and candid conversations.

Meyer, 3x National Champion Head Coach at Ohio State and Florida, takes the audience inside the mind of the decision-makers, and explores championship caliber leadership and locker room culture. Ingram, National Champion and Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama and NFL veteran running back with the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans, gives the player perspective, with Stone bringing more than two decades of experience covering sports as a broadcaster.

“Getting to team up with Mark and Rob on The Triple Option has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. We challenge each other, we laugh, and we share perspectives that fans don’t often get to hear,” said Coach Urban Meyer. “I’m especially grateful to Sinclair for providing this platform that allows us to bring those conversations to life and connect with the passionate college football community in such a meaningful way.”

The Triple Option is regularly ranked as one of Apple’s top Sports Podcasts and key show moments have been covered by numerous media outlets including ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo, Men’s Journal, USA Today and more.

“The Triple Option has established itself as a premier destination for college football fans, with perspective from the game’s most respected voices. We’re excited to launch Season 2, which will continue to bring audiences closer to the stories, personalities, and moments that define the sport,” said Rich Cooke, VP of Audio Programming.

Season 2 proudly continues its sponsorship partnerships with powerhouse brands including Wendy’s as Presenting Sponsor, FanDuel as Gaming Partner, NHTSA, ZipRecruiter and additional returning sponsors to be announced.

“Our sponsors are an integral part of The Triple Option’s success, helping us turn the show into more than just a podcast — but an experience,” said Eric Welles, Chief Digital Monetization Officer. “With trusted partners returning for Season 2, and new relationships to be announced, we’re building momentum, delivering bigger stories and moments, and connecting brands with one of the most passionate fan bases in sports.”

The Triple Option’s first season featured interviews with a roster of high-profile guests including Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner; Ryan Day, Ohio State Head Coach and ’24 National Champion; Nick Saban, Former Alabama Head Coach; Dan Lanning, Oregon Head Coach; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame Head Coach; James Franklin, Penn State Head Coach; Charles Woodson, Pro Football HOF CB; Vince Young, College Football HOF QB; Mack Brown, College Football HOF HC; Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner; and Brett Yormark, Big 12 Commissioner, among others.

Season 1 also saw The Triple Option broadcasting live from the Army-Navy Game’s Media Row presented by USAA, and from AMP Media’s Draft House Experience in Green Bay with plans for more on-site, live broadcasts from events in 2026.

Fans can catch The Triple Option on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms, and stay connected on social media by following the show on Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and Reddit at @3XOptionShow.

