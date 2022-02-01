Kraft Singles Enters the Dessert Space with a Cheesy Apple Pie to Celebrate the Fourth of July

Combining two of America’s most iconic foods, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie honors a pairing that has long been enjoyed by many

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What’s more American than apple pie? Apple pie with cheese melted on top. This Fourth of July, Kraft Singles, the go-to leader in American cheese, is partnering with Little Pie Company, known for its dedication to crafting exceptional handmade pies, to create the Kraft Singles Apple Pie. The single-serve pie combines two of the most iconic American foods: the undeniably perfect melt of Kraft Singles, with the sweet classic flavors of a traditional apple pie. With its simple irresistible taste, the iconic yellow square slice makes all foods more delicious, including a decadent dessert-like apple pie.





The pairing of cheese with apple pie has long been a tradition. In fact, apple pie has been served with a cheese topping since the 1800s as a sweet and salty treat. The Kraft Singles Apple Pie is a one-of-a-kind pie featuring hand-cut golden delicious apples mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg, light brown sugar and of course, melty Kraft Singles baked within. Each 5” pie is topped with a delicious Kraft Single, resulting in a dessert that is both intriguing and mouthwatering.

“Kraft Singles is a small ingredient that makes a big difference, and we are on a mission to make simple irresistible and reignite America’s love for Kraft American Cheese,” said Kelsey Rice, Associate Director for Kraft Singles at the Kraft Heinz Company. “Melting cheese on top of apple pie is a tradition we see many of our fans enjoy, so we wanted to remind people that Kraft Singles multiplies the enjoyment of whatever food you are eating and inspire new ways to enjoy our product beyond the grill.”

Beginning June 22, cheese lovers can indulge in the Kraft Singles Apple Pie in-store at Little Pie Company in New York City and can also purchase for nationwide fresh delivery via Goldbelly, while supplies last. The Kraft Singles Apple Pie in store will be sold for $10.95 and on Goldbelly for $44.95 (before shipping), which includes a recipe card, two single 5” pies and two packs of Kraft Singles for melting.

“At Little Pie Company, we take pride in our pies made from scratch, and are always thinking of ways to bring new flavors and experiences to our fans,” said Arnold Wilkerson, creator of Little Pie Company. “When Kraft Singles approached us about creating a limited-edition pie featuring their iconic square, we were so excited and confident we could nail the recipe. Simply good and ready to eat, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie is sure to be a delight for all this Fourth of July.”

The Kraft Singles Apple Pie campaign is the latest example of bringing the brand’s platform, “Square It” to life, reminding fans about all the wonderful ways you can use Kraft Singles in the kitchen.

To learn more, follow @Kraft.Singles and @LittlePieCompany on Instagram and share your Kraft Singles Apple Pie this Fourth of July using #KraftSinglesApplePie.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT LITTLE PIE COMPANY

What started out as a side business for Broadway actor Arnold Wilkerson in 1985 became a bona fide smash hit over the years. The Little Pie Company first opened in the Theater District neighborhood of Manhattan but their baked goods were soon recognized citywide for baking up one of the best pies in New York City. Decades later, pastry chefs continue to bake away in their storefront window and seductive aromas waft out the front door, tempting every passerby. It’s easy to see why Little Pie Company’s mythic scratch-made pies continue to satisfy local pie lovers and A-list celebrities with unparalleled renditions of classics and fresh original creations.

