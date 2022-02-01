Insulet Celebrates One Year of Omnipod® 5 at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

Exciting lineup of events showcasing real-world evidence of improved outcomes and what the future holds for Omnipod’s tubeless automated insulin delivery

ACTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced an exciting lineup of events and product developments that will be discussed at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego, California, including new real-world evidence (RWE) of improved outcomes and optimization of care using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5).

“Insulet’s flagship product, Omnipod 5, is having an incredible impact on people with diabetes, including improved glycemic outcomes and better quality of life,” said Jim Hollingshead, Insulet President and CEO. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to present real-world evidence from the first year on Omnipod 5 in the U.S., and further educate diabetes clinicians on how they can improve care for their patients using our tubeless automated insulin delivery technology.”

The Company also announced two updates related to Omnipod 5. In order to provide smartphone control for customers who use iOS mobile technology, Insulet has submitted the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone to the FDA for 510(k) clearance. The user interface has been enhanced to align with the iOS operating system, and a new Custom Food feature has been added to the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone.

Additionally, progressing with the Company’s goal to provide Omnipod 5 users with sensor of choice, Insulet will soon begin enrollment for the clinical study of Omnipod 5 with the integration of the Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor. The study will recruit up to 200 participants with type 1 diabetes in both the adult and pediatric age groups in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. The study is intended to demonstrate superior efficacy with Omnipod 5 compared to multiple daily injections, as measured by glycated hemoglobin.

Insulet representatives will discuss these plans for Omnipod 5 future innovations at ADA.

Clinical Presentations

The Company will kick off ADA with a live presentation on Friday, June 23 at 3:15 p.m. PT with Dr. Rayhan Lal, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Divisions of Endocrinology, Stanford University presenting “Real-World Glycemic Outcomes of 36,634 Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Cloud-Based Data Management.”

Additionally, Insulet will share poster presentations with real-world evidence, including a poster demonstrating improved outcomes for children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes using the Omnipod 5 System. These events will build upon Insulet’s first release of Omnipod 5 RWE presented at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Berlin, Germany earlier this year, with evidence from over 55,000 individuals across all age groups to be shared at ADA.

Other poster presentations will convey data related to glycemic and quality of life benefits with the Omnipod DASH® System with a total of seven presentations at ADA (a full schedule is included below).

Product Theater: One Year of Omnipod 5: Real World Learnings for Optimized Care

Attendees are invited to attend a Product Theater on Sunday, June 25 at 10:15 a.m. PT where Insulet will reflect on the impact Omnipod 5 has had on patients and practices over one year since it was released and lead a discussion on patient selection for AID.

This program will be led by Dr. Trang Ly, Insulet Senior Vice President and Medical Director. Dr. Ly will be joined by Dr. Anne Peters, Professor of Clinical Medicine, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California and Dr. Jennifer Sherr, Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatric Endocrinology, Yale University School of Medicine.

“It is critical to understand how this technology is being used by adult populations across all demographics in the real world,” said Dr. Peters, who will relay strategies for utilizing this RWE data to improve care in diverse populations. “I’ve seen first-hand how Omnipod 5 is having a positive impact on diverse populations in the U.S. and translating key learnings into strategies for care will have a lasting effect on patients and clinicians worldwide.”

Attendees can pre-register for this event and other Insulet programs here.

Exhibit Hall Activities and Programs

This year’s booth will offer an impressive number of opportunities for education and engagement across the global Omnipod portfolio:

Live Podcast Interviews: There will be live recordings of the Beyond the Bolus Podcast featuring Dr. Anita Swamy, discussing the role of diabetes technology in pediatric transitions, and Dr. Viral Shah joined by Dexcom Medical Science Liaison, Cher Pastore on having a tech-first mindset. Educational Sessions: On Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. PT, Insulet’s Jennifer Boyd, MMSc, PA-C, CDCES, will host education sessions detailing Omnipod 5’s algorithm functionality and best practices for initiation and optimization using a new patient case study each day. Special Gifts: Insulet is offering visitors a free professional headshot and refreshments after participating in an educational session and completing a brief survey. Learning Bytes: Join Insulet’s ADA Learning Byte on Saturday, June 24 from 11:00 – 11:20 a.m. PT on the exhibit floor where Dr. Greg Forlenza, MD and Cari Berget, MPH, RN, CDCES from the Barbara Davis Center will relay valuable insights on care strategies for Omnipod 5 in the pediatric population.

Schedule of Presentations

The following is the full schedule of Insulet’s posters and presentations:

Oral Presentation:

Friday, June 23, 3:15 – 3:30 p.m. PT (Room 29)

57-OR Real-World Glycemic Outcomes of 36,634 Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Cloud-Based Data Management with Dr. Rayhan Lal

Poster Presentations:

Saturday, June 24, 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. PT (Poster Halls B-C)

683-P Lived Experiences of Using Omnipod DASH System Among Australians with Type 1 Diabetes: A Qualitative Study with Dr. Yee Wen Kong

109-LB Quality of Life Benefits for Insulin-Using Adults with Type 2 Diabetes after Six Months of Pump Therapy: A Quasi-Experimental Approach with Dr. William Polonsky

Sunday, June 25, 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. PT (Poster Halls B-C)

898-P Real-World Glycemic Outcomes of 18,516 Children and Adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes Using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Cloud-Based Data Management with Dr. Jennifer Sherr

897-P Real-World Glycemic Outcomes of 4,446 Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Cloud-Based Data Management with Dr. Anne Peters

917-P Treatment Satisfaction with Omnipod DASH System vs. Usual Care in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes in Australia with Dr. Yee Wen Kong

907-P Glycaemic Outcomes Associated with Omnipod DASH Use in the Real-World: Results from the Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD) Omnipod Worldwide Audit with Dr. Thomas Crabtree

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible smartphone or Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2023 in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

©2023 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod, Omnipod DASH and Omnipod 5 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Deborah R. Gordon



Vice President, Investor Relations



(978) 600-7717



[email protected]

Media:

Angela Geryak Wiczek



Senior Director, Corporate Communications



(978) 932-0611



[email protected]