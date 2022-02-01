Perfect Corp. Introduces New 3D VTO Format Whitepaper Designed for a Seamless AR Virtual Try-On Compatibility for Jewelry, Watches and Eyewear

The open standard .vto 3D file format enables 3D modeling firms to create simple and cost-efficient integration with YouCam VTO Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AR Virtual Try-On (VTO) has become a standard requirement in the beauty, fashion, watch, and jewelry industries in recent years. Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today released a new open 3D VTO file format whitepaper, standardizing and streamlining the integration of 3rd party 3D objects into Perfect Corp’s AR VTO platform. 3D object creators can easily adopt this open standard to make their 3D objects support real-time live Virtual Try-On capability.





Standardization VTO Format Offers Easy Integration with Fully-Customizable Attributes for 3D Modeling

The new .vto open file standard format is a groundbreaking development as Perfect Corp. strives to democratize access to innovative AI + AR technologies across the beauty, fashion, jewelry and retail industries. The standardization will greatly simplify the virtual try-on integration process for brands interested in enhancing their existing 3D product SKU assets with the latest AR virtual try-on capabilities. It also expands more use cases for 3D model creators by opening up new opportunities for their 3D objects into VTO use cases.

Democratizing Access to Digital Innovation Across Jewelry, Watch and Eyewear Industries

“As consumers begin to prioritize personalized experiences when shopping, virtual try-on technology has become essential to engage customers and drive product awareness,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, “At Perfect Corp., our mission is to democratize access to advanced AI+ AR solutions that will solve consumer pain points and enhance the retail journey. Our new .vto open file standard 3D VTO format will be a transformative tool for brands and 3D modelers across industries, greatly simplifying the VTO implementation process by standardizing the format compatibility workflows.”

To explore Perfect Corp.’s 3D VTO format whitepaper visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/campaign/3d-vto-format

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

