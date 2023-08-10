Kopin Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023

  • Second quarter revenues of $10.5 million
  • Third consecutive quarter of positive book-to-bill
  • Second quarter net loss included $3.3 million of non-cash loss on equity investments
  • Partnered with MIT’s CSAIL Artificial Intelligence Development Lab

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.


“The second quarter of 2023 showed continued progress on our strategy to reset the course and focus within Kopin,” said Michael Murray, Kopin’s Chief Executive Officer. “The dedication of our team, the improvements in our manufacturing processes and equipment have allowed Kopin to maintain a high ratio of on-time and in-full delivery. I’m proud to announce an additional benefit of greater customer satisfaction: our second quarter of 2023 saw our third consecutive quarter of positive book to bill ratio. In addition, with our recently announced $12.8 million follow-on order from a strategic customer, our third quarter bookings are off to a fantastic start. The increased size of this order is a direct result of our intense focus on improved customer engagement, quality, and timeliness.

“We continue to make progress on disciplined cost controls on the business. We strategically reduced research & development (‘R&D’) expenses and normalized selling, general and administration expenses (‘SG&A’) excluding higher than typical legal costs in the quarter due to trademarking, patenting, and an ongoing litigation. We are encouraged to see the benefits of these efforts as more revenues find their way to the bottom line. We remain slightly ahead of our goals on our strategic initiatives, which are the bedrock for significant and sustainable revenue and profitable growth in 2024.

Mr. Murray concluded: “Looking ahead, we have significantly increased order cover, at improved gross margins due to price increases negotiated with several key customers. We continue to focus on driving new customer design activities to fuel our future product pipeline and growth. The increased demand for Kopin’s technologies is driven by the need for advanced augmentation and visualization of the analog and digital environments. In the second quarter, we joined MIT’s CSAIL program to better align with cutting edge Artificial Intelligence focused on solving visual and human-centric issues with augmented and virtual systems. Indeed, we believe Kopin is well positioned to deliver exciting new technologies, revenues and long term sustainable growth.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023, were $10.5 million, compared to $11.9 million for the second quarter ended June 25, 2022, a 12% decrease. Product revenues for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023, were $6.0 million, compared to $9.0 million for the second quarter ended June 25, 2022. The decrease in product revenues was a result of lower defense product revenues, which decreased by $2.0 million or 28% year over year, and industrial product revenues, which decreased by $0.7 million or 43%, year over year. We believe industrial product revenues were lower due to less demand from China. In the second quarter of 2023, funded research and development revenues increased by $1.1 million or 39% due to increased funding for display systems initially used in defense programs.

Cost of Product Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.7 million, or 95% of net product revenues, compared with $7.9 million, or 88% of net product revenues, for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of product revenues as a percent of product revenues was the result of lower efficiencies from reduced product sales volumes as well as a year over year increase in non-cash stock compensation cost of $415,000. Excluding the increase in stock compensation cost, Cost of Product Revenues would have been 88% of net product revenue.

R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $3.1 million compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 39% decrease year over year. The decrease in R&D expense is attributable to some customer-funded programs transitioning to production and a reduction of OLED development costs due to the first quarter of 2023 spinout of certain OLED development to Lightning Silicon.

SG&A expenses were $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to legal expenses of approximately $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to approximately $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, and bad debt expense of approximately $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to bad debt recoveries of approximately $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Other income and expense in the second quarter of 2023 included $3.3 million of non-cash impairment losses on equity investments.

Net Loss Attributable to Kopin for the second quarter of 2023 was ($8.2) million, or ($0.07) per share, compared with Net Loss Attributable to Kopin of ($5.6) million, or ($0.06) per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

All amounts above are estimates and readers should refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 1, 2023, for final disposition as well as important risk factors.

Earnings Call and Webcast

Kopin management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-9716

International number: 201-493-6779

Webcast: Q2 2023 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at https://www.kopin.com/investor-overview/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 17, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 13740545

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “benefit,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “estimate,” “encourage,” “deliver,” “growth,” “increase,” “position,” “positive,” “progress,” “reduce,” “result,” “significant,” “sustainable,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our belief that our third quarter bookings are off to a fantastic start; our belief that we remain slightly ahead of our goals on our strategic initiatives; our belief that our significant and increased order cover will be at improved gross margins; our belief that the increased demand for Kopin’s technologies is driven by the need for advanced augmentation and visualization of the analog and digital environments; our belief Kopin is well positioned to deliver innovations that enable these markets and return value to our customers, society, and our internal and external stakeholders; our belief that industrial product revenues were lower due to less demand from China. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

 

Kopin Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
July 1, 2023 December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and marketable securities

$

25,669,801

$

12,647,656

 
Accounts receivable, net

 

6,171,241

 

6,537,891

 
Inventory

 

7,878,018

 

6,426,400

 
Contract assets and unbilled receivables

 

4,108,406

 

4,068,364

 
Prepaid and other current assets

 

2,093,588

 

1,180,362

 
 
Total current assets

 

45,921,054

 

30,860,673

 
 
Plant and equipment, net

 

1,800,346

 

1,831,641

 
Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,847,836

 

3,168,520

 
Equity investments

 

4,626,081

 

7,721,206

 
Other assets

 

169,132

 

170,132

 
 
Total assets

$

55,364,449

$

43,752,172

 
 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

6,506,987

$

5,438,980

 
Accrued expenses

 

6,509,620

 

6,817,485

 
Customer deposits

 

78,883

 

 
Deferred tax liabilities

 

462,985

 

482,739

 
Contract liabilities and billings in excess of revenue earned

 

554,967

 

930,500

 
Operating lease liabilities

 

796,073

 

786,928

 
 
Total current liabilities

 

14,909,515

 

14,456,632

 
 
Other long term liabilities

 

2,345,943

 

2,728,042

 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

2,182,886

 

2,576,883

 
 
Total Kopin Corporation stockholders’ equity

 

35,926,105

 

24,163,297

 
Noncontrolling interest

 

 

(172,682

)
Total stockholders’ equity

 

35,926,105

 

23,990,615

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

55,364,449

$

43,752,172

 
 
Kopin Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022
Revenues:
Net product revenues

$

6,011,393

 

$

9,003,658

 

$

13,666,109

 

$

15,511,186

 
Research and development

 

3,884,225

 

 

2,806,109

 

 

6,780,676

 

 

7,714,142

 
Other revenues

 

564,238

 

 

99,265

 

 

771,262

 

 

262,126

 

 

10,459,856

 

 

11,909,032

 

 

21,218,047

 

 

23,487,454

 
Expenses:
Cost of product revenues

 

5,697,063

 

 

7,906,250

 

 

12,321,164

 

 

15,689,129

 
Research and development

 

3,132,259

 

 

5,145,375

 

 

5,444,476

 

 

10,553,988

 
Selling, general and administration

 

6,466,120

 

 

4,327,468

 

 

11,114,250

 

 

8,792,016

 

 

15,295,442

 

 

17,379,093

 

 

28,879,890

 

 

35,035,133

 
 
Loss from operations

 

(4,835,586

)

 

(5,470,061

)

 

(7,661,843

)

 

(11,547,679

)
 
Other (expense) income

 

(3,305,793

)

 

(141,128

)

 

(3,069,091

)

 

4,599,826

 
 
Loss before provision for income taxes and net loss from noncontrolling interest

 

(8,141,379

)

 

(5,611,189

)

 

(10,730,934

)

 

(6,947,853

)
 
Tax provision

 

(39,000

)

 

(36,000

)

 

(78,000

)

 

(72,000

)
 
Net loss

 

(8,180,379

)

 

(5,647,189

)

 

(10,808,934

)

 

(7,019,853

)
 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

 

280

 
 
Net loss attributable to Kopin Corporation

$

(8,180,379

)

$

(5,646,932

)

$

(10,808,934

)

$

(7,019,573

)
 
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.08

)
 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted

 

109,911,244

 

 

90,300,999

 

 

107,473,813

 

 

90,211,742

 
 
Kopin Corporation
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 
July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022
Display Revenues by Category (in millions)
Defense

$

5.1

$

7.1

$

11.5

$

11.8
Industrial/Enterprise

 

0.9

 

1.6

 

1.8

 

3.2
Consumer

 

0.1

 

0.3

 

0.4

 

0.5
R&D

 

3.9

 

2.8

 

6.8

 

7.7
License and Royalties

 

0.5

 

0.1

 

0.7

 

0.3
Total

$

10.5

$

11.9

$

21.2

$

23.5
 
 
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
Cost of product revenues

$

427,000

$

12,000

$

453,000

$

78,000
Research and development

 

322,000

 

108,000

 

339,000

 

256,000
Selling, general and administrative

 

442,000

 

297,000

 

593,000

 

739,000

$

1,191,000

$

417,000

$

1,385,000

$

1,073,000
 
 
Other Financial Information
Depreciation and amortization

$

163,000

$

267,000

$

388,000

$

535,000

 

Contacts

For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation

Richard Sneider
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]
+561 489 5315

