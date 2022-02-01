Sound the Alarm! The Invasion Has Begun in Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® 2

The sixth season of the game brings the broadest amount of content in Overwatch history

Invasion features Story Missions, a new hero, the all-new Flashpoint PvP mode with two huge maps, the Underworld co-op mission, and more

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–There’s something for everyone in Overwatch 2: Invasion, the latest release for Blizzard Entertainment’s cross-platform, team-based action game. Starting today, players can join the heroes answering the call to save the world with three Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions, enter the fray with the new Peruvian support hero Illari, test their mettle on two huge maps in the new Flashpoint PvP mode, and much more.









“Invasion is a massive moment for Overwatch 2, with more types of new gameplay being released at one time than ever before, as well as the addition of a new platform for PC with Steam,” said Overwatch executive producer Jared Neuss. “Whether you enjoy competitive PvP experiences, dynamic hero personalities, playing alongside friends, or exploring the stories of Overwatch’s vision of near-future Earth, there’s truly something for everyone in Overwatch 2: Invasion.”

Today’s update includes:

Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions: Players will travel to Rio, Toronto, and Gothenburg as they explore the beginning of the story of Overwatch 2. Featuring all-new cinematics and hundreds of new voice lines, players can explore the start of the Overwatch 2 storyline with friends.

Players will travel to Rio, Toronto, and Gothenburg as they explore the beginning of the story of Overwatch 2. Featuring all-new cinematics and hundreds of new voice lines, players can explore the start of the Overwatch 2 storyline with friends. New Support hero, Illari: The 38 th hero to join the game’s roster, Illari is Overwatch’s first Peruvian hero. Drawing her power from the sun, her medium- and long-range abilities allow her to both heal and harm as she sees fit.

The 38 hero to join the game’s roster, Illari is Overwatch’s first Peruvian hero. Drawing her power from the sun, her medium- and long-range abilities allow her to both heal and harm as she sees fit. New PvP mode, Flashpoint : Two new maps enter the PvP rotation with Flashpoint—Suravasa and New Junk City! Players will fight for capture points in this non-linear PvP map experience, testing team coordination and creativity in brand-new ways across Overwatch 2’s largest PvP maps ever.

: Two new maps enter the PvP rotation with Flashpoint—Suravasa and New Junk City! Players will fight for capture points in this non-linear PvP map experience, testing team coordination and creativity in brand-new ways across Overwatch 2’s largest PvP maps ever. Underworld co-op mission: Join your friends in a limited-time Event mission that takes place in a previously unexplored area of King’s Row and face-off against new enemies from Null Sector. Weekly modifiers will be applied, giving players new challenges all season long!

Join your friends in a limited-time Event mission that takes place in a previously unexplored area of King’s Row and face-off against new enemies from Null Sector. Weekly modifiers will be applied, giving players new challenges all season long! New Hero Progression System: Gain experience with your favorite heroes and progress your overall player level to earn unique Name Cards and other rewards. The new progression system tracks and displays players’ gameplay style and progress for each of the game’s 38 heroes through an all-new interface.

Coming later this season is Hero Mastery: Winston, Mercy, Reinhardt, Sojourn, and Tracer players can hone their skills and climb the Hero leaderboard, with more heroes to be added in the future!

INVASION BUNDLES

Overwatch 2 Invasion bundles are available now for digital purchase, and include one or more items to aid in the fight against the Omnic forces:

Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle ($15 USD): Includes all Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions, 1,000 coins, 1 Legendary Skin, and a Sojourn Hero unlock.

($15 USD): Includes all Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions, 1,000 coins, 1 Legendary Skin, and a Sojourn Hero unlock. Overwatch 2: Invasion Ultimate Bundle ($40 USD): Includes all Story Missions, 2,000 coins, 2 Legendary Skins, a Sojourn Hero unlock, and the Premium Battle Pass plus 20 tier skips.

($40 USD): Includes all Story Missions, 2,000 coins, 2 Legendary Skins, a Sojourn Hero unlock, and the Premium Battle Pass plus 20 tier skips. Invasion Premium Battle Pass (1,000 OW Coins): Includes instant access to the new hero Illari, plus the all-new Mythic A-7000 Wargod Ana Skin, 5 Legendary Skins, 90 tiers of rewards through the Premium Battle Pass, a 20% Battle Pass XP Boost, and 2,000 OW Credits.

Overwatch 2 is free to play cross-platform on Windows® PC via Battle.net, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™, and starting August 10, Steam.

For more information, head to the Overwatch 2 website.



For screenshots and media assets, check out https://blizzard.gamespress.com/OW-2-Invasion-Press-Kit

