Bar|Scan, Inc. Launches A New Application for Smartphones, Tablets, and Mobile Computers

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its continued product evolution and effort to simplify asset management, Bar|Scan has launched its Bar|Scan® Mobile application for Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, and mobile computers. Replacing dedicated handheld mobile computers for occasional inventories, the app has the same ability to allow the user to create and organize the inventory questions and control the user’s responses without programming.





Bar|Scan® Mobile is fully compatible with its existing desktop application and configuration builder.

“For intensive asset inventory use, we still recommend a handheld mobile computer such as the Zebra Technologies® MC3300 Android series or the Handheld Products Nautiz Series. But if you are looking to scan a few dozen assets a day, this is the perfect solution.” – said Andy Schiffer, President of Bar|Scan.

About Bar|Scan, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Bar|Scan is a robust and flexible application that can run in desktop or cloud environments. It is designed specifically to track and manage your valuable assets using barcode technology to improve the speed and accuracy of inventories.

“Bar|Scan” is a registered trademark of Bar|Scan, Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owner.

Bar|Scan® – Providing you with the best Asset Management Application in a cost-effective manner using the latest in asset tracking technologies.

Contacts

Bar|Scan Inc.



Tel: (800) 414-SCAN



Intl: +1 001 805 777-0079



Fax: (805) 777-0054



Email: [email protected]

Web: www.barscan.com