Kopin Awarded Phase I SBIR from U.S. Government for New MicroLED Displays for a Range of Soldier-Borne Applications

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Government to advance new full‑color, smaller‑format MicroLED display technology.

This award builds on the existing $15.4 million IBAS contract awarded to Kopin in September 2025, further accelerating the company’s MicroLED design and manufacturing capabilities. The new SBIR supports the creation of a second full‑color MicroLED display purpose-designed for several soldier-borne applications, marking this the second MicroLED‑focused award in the past six months for Army programs. The effort advances early‑stage development of the critical MicroLED architecture engineered to deliver superior brightness and visual performance along with lower power-consumption for near‑eye defense applications. Work under this award is focused on delivering full‑color displays that provide soldiers with a clear information and situational awareness advantage.

In addition to this SBIR award, Kopin anticipates follow‑on development contracts from the U.S. Army to accelerate its MicroLED products and technology in alignment with the Army’s needs. This additional effort is intended to accelerate domestic MicroLED design and production capability, strengthen the U.S. MicroLED supply chain, and support the Army’s objective of producing MicroLED displays within the United States.

The MicroLED technology under development within this SBIR is expected to play a key role in enabling enhanced capability for future weapon‑sight programs, providing warfighters with brighter, more rugged, and more power‑efficient visual solutions. MicroLED technology is essential for waveguide‑based AR systems to provide the necessary brightness in all daylight conditions while remaining power efficient for dismounted operators, eliminating the heavy battery burden of other display and optics approaches. The need for these capabilities spans multiple near‑eye systems, including helmet-mounted visual information systems, advanced weapon sights, and other precision targeting devices. These systems scale across multiple Army programs.

“Kopin is proud to support the Army’s drive to deliver the most advanced soldier systems,” said Iwan Dodd, SVP Business Development. “This award underscores the critical importance of domestically developed and manufactured MicroLED technology and its potential to redefine the performance and capability of future defense systems. As the Army advances toward more sophisticated weapon sights and visual augmentation platforms, U.S.‑engineered MicroLED displays will play a central role in delivering the brightness, ruggedness, and power efficiency our warfighters need to be advantaged in the field. We are committed to accelerating this technology and strengthening the trusted, secure supply chain required for tomorrow’s mission‑ready systems.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections regarding the Company’s business and the markets it serves. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Corporate Contact



Kopin Corporation



Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer



EManz@kopin.com

508-870-5959

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman



MZ Group – MZ North America



KOPN@mzgroup.us

949-259-4987

Public Relations Contact

Grace Halvorsen



Lightspeed PR/M



Kopin@lightspeedpr.com