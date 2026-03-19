DPA Elevates 4097 Micro Shotgun With CORE+ Technology

KOKKEDAL, DENMARK, MARCH 19, 2026 ― DPA Microphones adds to its CORE+ microphone selection with the 4097 CORE+ Micro Shotgun, which delivers a new level of clarity, headroom and sonic transparency for speech, choir, film and broadcast applications. The integration of CORE+ technology significantly reduces distortion throughout the dynamic range of this gooseneck microphone to ensure pristine, intelligible sound capture in the most demanding sound environments. The upgraded microphone will be presented at NAB 2026 (Booth C4428).

Designed for conferences and houses of worship, as well as broadcast and film applications, the 4097 CORE+ is a versatile solution that builds on the proven performance of the original 4097 while incorporating DPA’s most advanced microphone technology to date. CORE+ is a patent-pending innovation that eliminates the non-linearities typically generated by microphone membranes and electronic components. This produces an exceptionally natural, distortion-free sound that is particularly critical for spoken word reinforcement.

“The 4097 has long been trusted as a solution for applications where clarity and directionality are essential,” says Helga Somava, Director of Product Management, DPA Microphones. “With the introduction of CORE+ technology, we have elevated that reliability. The 4097 CORE+ captures speech with greater accuracy, reduced distortion and improved headroom.”

In addition to the CORE+ upgrade, the 4097 has also been modernized, with a new design that includes a simplified foam shape, an attractive flock finish and an upgraded gooseneck. Furthermore, its updated construction includes an improved shock mount that reduces interference from external disturbances — both structural and cable-born.

The 4097 CORE+ offers a tight supercardioid pickup pattern that provides excellent off-axis rejection, helping to minimize ambient noise and feedback in complex acoustic environments. The CORE+ technology allows the microphone to handle a wide range of vocal levels with ease, from subtle speech to more dynamic presentations or vocal performances, without sacrificing intelligibility or tonal balance.

The 4097 CORE+ also retains the valuable, practical features of its predecessor: a lightweight and compact form factor that allows flexible placement and precise aiming without visual clutter. The microphone’s discreet finish makes it ideally suited for applications where visual presence must remain minimal, while its use in the 4097 Interview Kit setup makes it a perfect booming solution for one-person film crews. When purchased as a part of the forthcoming choir miking solution, the 4097 CORE+ comes complete with a pre-assembled mic stand that can be easily folded down into a storage compartment.

Like all CORE+ microphones, the 4097 CORE+ features DPA’s MicroLock® connector, delivering a rugged and dependable connection that is optimized for professional live and installed use. The MicroLock® connector on the 4097 is rotatable and non-reflective, further adding to the enhanced design features of the solution. The 4097 is also backwards compatible to devices with MicroDot connectors for ease of integration into existing infrastructure, and runs on a range of phantom power voltages to accommodate both studio and location setups.

In addition to upgrading the 4097 to incorporate the CORE+ technology, the company has also engineered an entirely reimagined mounting system that is designed to deliver a seamless and secure user experience across an even broader range of applications. The innovative new Gooseneck Mount (G-MOUNT) integrates a two-step locking mechanism that allows for precise mic placement with just one hand and significantly improves vibration isolation and overall stability. The new mount is backwards compatible with many existing DPA clips, ensuring a smooth transition for current users. Select clips have also been refined to enhance usability, adaptability and acoustic performance.