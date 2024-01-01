Dejero and Eutelsat Unite World-Class Broadcast Partners for Live “Field to Air” Showcase at NAB 2026

Multi-partner live signal chain demonstrates how Dejero critical connectivity and Eutelsat’s LEO satellites power real-time production across the NAB show floor in partnership with Clear-Com, GlobalM, Matrox Video, and Ross Video.

WATERLOO, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Criticalconnectivity–Dejero, a leader in resilient critical connectivity for broadcast and media production, public safety and enterprise, today announced “Field to Air,” a first-of-its-kind live demonstration at NAB 2026 (April 19–22, Las Vegas) that will connect six major broadcast technology partners through a single, uninterrupted signal chain powered by Dejero TITAN Command (W2761), in partnership with Eutelsat (SL300).









The demonstration brings together Clear-Com, Eutelsat, GlobalM, Matrox Video, and Ross Video alongside Dejero in a live demo that runs across multiple booths on the NAB show floor. From field capture to air, every link in the production chain will operate in real time over TITAN Command, featuring three independent 5G modems, integrated antennas and Dejero Smart Blending Technology™, combining cellular and Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO constellation into a resilient and reliable network.

“This isn’t a canned demo. It is a live proof of concept showing the broadcast industry what happens when the world’s most reliable connectivity meets the world’s best production technology,” said Michael Stanton, Director of Sales for the Americas at Dejero. “Field to Air brings together partners that broadcasters already trust, united by one thing: Dejero critical connectivity.”

How It Works: A Live Signal Chain Across the Show Floor

The primary workflow runs a live signal chain from field to booth:

Field Capture: Dejero EnGo 3 mobile transmitter captures live video in the field using Live Video + GateWay Mode, blending cellular and OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity via Eutelsat.

Dejero EnGo 3 mobile transmitter captures live video in the field using Live Video + GateWay Mode, blending cellular and OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity via Eutelsat. Encoding: TITAN Command powers the live feed via Matrox’s REMI kit and Monarch Edge encoder, leveraging SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) at 10 Mbps per stream with a target latency of 200–300 milliseconds.

TITAN Command powers the live feed via Matrox’s REMI kit and Monarch Edge encoder, leveraging SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) at 10 Mbps per stream with a target latency of 200–300 milliseconds. Distribution: GlobalM’s software-defined video network (SDVN) serves as the multi-point SRT distribution hub, delivering low-latency and high-resilience feeds simultaneously to multiple partner destinations across the NAB show halls.

GlobalM’s software-defined video network (SDVN) serves as the multi-point SRT distribution hub, delivering low-latency and high-resilience feeds simultaneously to multiple partner destinations across the NAB show halls. Decoding & Production: Partner booths receive and integrate the live feeds into their own production workflows. Ross Video integrates feeds into its production switcher and core router, while Matrox, Eutelsat, and other partners decode and display and process the live signal at their respective booths.

Additional workflows include Clear-Com’s tally services running on a separate IP path, as well as an NDI HX demonstration via the Dejero WayPoint Flex platform.

Six Partners. Multiple Booths. One Connected Signal Chain.

Dejero (W2761): TITAN Command and EnGo mobile transmitters provide the critical connectivity backbone for the entire demonstration.



Eutelsat (W3409 & SL300): OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity integrated via REMI Kit and Monarch Edge encoder, with daily live transmissions from the Eutelsat truck.



Ross Video (N2005): Integrates Dejero connectivity in its latest production truck built by Gerling and Associates, connecting live feeds via the Ross OSG-8971 SRT gateway to the truck’s core router and production switcher.



Matrox Video (N2451): Supplies the REMI kit for field encoding and Monarch Edge encoder/decoder for SRT transport, streaming feeds to its booth and to Ross.



Clear-Com (C5807): Provides return video, and tally services, including the launch of FreeSpeak Cell, a new cellular-based intercom ecosystem.



GlobalM (W3736): Operates the multi-point SRT distribution hub via its software-defined video network, delivering low-latency and high-resilience feeds to all partner destinations.

“Eutelsat brings a longstanding history of delivering satellite-based broadcasting solutions to customers around the world. Our innovative OneWeb LEO constellation extends video expertise to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity worldwide,” said Genaro Grajeda, Key Accounts Manager for the Americas at Eutelsat. “Partnering with Dejero at NAB 2026 demonstrates the power of combining satellite and cellular connectivity for mission-critical broadcast production.”

“This is a strong example of how the right partners can come together to solve real production challenges,” said Jeff Moore, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Ross Video. “Everything here is live and connected, and it shows how easily these workflows can come together.”

Daily Live Transmissions from the NAB Show Floor

Throughout NAB 2026, Dejero and Eutelsat will produce live interview sessions streamed to YouTube from the Eutelsat truck, featuring partners, customers, and industry leaders. The live transmission schedule includes:

Sunday, April 19 – Tuesday, April 21: Morning sessions at 11:00 AM PT daily

Monday, April 20 – Tuesday, April 21: Afternoon sessions at 2:00 PM PT

Each session will run 15–30 minutes and feature technically knowledgeable spokespeople from each partner organization, demonstrating the technology in real time and discussing the workflows and partner ecosystem. Click the link below for additional details.

Visit Us at NAB 2026



NAB 2026 takes place April 19–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Dejero will be exhibiting at West Hall, Booth 2761. For more information, visit dejero.com/nab-2026.

About Dejero



Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at www.dejero.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ivy Cuervo, Director, Global Brand & Marketing



Tel: +1 519 772 4824, x1413 | media@dejero.com