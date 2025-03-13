New 3D Cloud Study Shows 3D Product Configurators are a Must-Have For Contract Interior Designers

2025 Provoke Insights and 3D Cloud survey of contract interior designers finds 3D configurators boost efficiency, loyalty, and sales.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Commercial design professionals are embracing 3D configuration tools at an unprecedented rate, as revealed in the newly released 3D Cloud Contract Interiors Product Configuration Trends Study, 2025 conducted in partnership with Provoke Insights. The study highlights how 3D configurators are reshaping the commercial interiors industry by reducing friction in the design process, improving efficiency, and elevating the client experience.

“3D configurators have shifted from being a competitive advantage to a business imperative.”

The findings demonstrate overwhelming adoption and satisfaction: 81% of commercial designers have configured office furniture using a manufacturer’s 3D tool, and 100% of those designers report satisfaction with the experience. Moreover, 90% find these tools extremely or very helpful in making final purchase decisions. The study also underscores the business impact for manufacturers and dealers, with 70% of designers stating they are more committed to brands that offer 3D configurators.

“3D configurators have shifted from being a competitive advantage to a business imperative,” said Carly Fink, President and Head of Research at Provoke Insights. “Designers expect digital tools that enable customization, accelerate decision-making, and eliminate inefficiencies. This research confirms that 3D configuration is critical to the future of commercial design.”

Topline results from the study include:

81% of contract interior designers have configured office furniture using a manufacturer’s online 3D configuration tool

90% find 3D configurators extremely or very helpful for making final purchase decisions

70% agree that they’re more loyal to manufacturers/dealers that offer 3D configurators

75% want to configure and order directly through the manufacturer

70% expect manufacturers to provide 3D configurators

The data also reveals that manufacturers that invest in 3D configuration technology are setting industry expectations. According to the study, 70% of designers expect manufacturers to provide these tools, and 75% want the ability to configure and order directly through them. As demand for digital-first solutions rises, companies that fail to offer seamless 3D configuration risk losing business to more forward-thinking competitors.

“The commercial interiors industry is experiencing a digital transformation, and 3D is at the center of it,” said Beck Besecker, CEO & Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. “Manufacturers and dealers that embrace 3D configuration aren’t just improving the customer experience—they’re creating long-term competitive differentiation and building stronger relationships with designers.”

For more insights and to download the full 3D Cloud Contract Interiors Product Configuration Trends Study, 2025, visit 3dcloud.com/office-trends.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, 3D product configurators, and 3D room planning and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Macy’s, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

The 3D Cloud Network is now open to manufacturers looking to syndicate their 3D assets to retailers. For more information or to join, contact 3D Cloud today or visit 3Dcloud.com/network.

About the Survey

3D Cloud commissioned Provoke Insights, an independent market research firm, to conduct a phone-to web survey among 100 US commercial designers purchasers who specialize in interior design. The survey was distributed in December 2024. Statistical differences between subgroups were tested at a 85% confidence level. Margin of error is +/- 6.4%.

