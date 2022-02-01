Boston Omaha Asset Management Announces Sydney Atkins as Managing Director

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Omaha Asset Management (BOAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC), has named Sydney Atkins as Managing Director.





“Having worked with Sydney on many projects in the past, I have a huge respect and appreciation for her business acumen, energy, and commitment to everything she does. Adding someone of her caliber enhances the existing team in building long-term partnerships with like-minded investors,” said Alex Rozek, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO of Boston Omaha Corporation.

Sydney arrives at Boston Omaha Asset Management after an accomplished career in the finance industry. She recently served as Lead Director of Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC); a SPAC sponsored by Boston Omaha Corporation that completed a merger with Sky Harbour Group (NYSE: SKYH). Previously, Sydney was the Head of Private Wealth Management at Ellevest, worked in the Investment Management Division of Goldman Sachs & Co., and was the Founder and CEO of Synergy Inc. (successfully acquired in 2013).

Sydney received her B.A. degree from Middlebury College, where she studied Neuroscience and Studio Art, and won two NCAA Women’s Lacrosse National Championships. Sydney received her M.B.A. from the Alfred B. Sloan School of Business at MIT. Sydney is an active board member of UAspire and SheGives. She and her wife Caroline, co-own The Mountain Inn and The Killington Distillery, in Killington, Vermont. Sydney is the Co-President of F.J. Dion Yacht Yard in Salem, Massachusetts, and current CEO of Mac Mountain and Vermont Covered, a public-private partnership building access to rural broadband.

About Boston Omaha Asset Management

Boston Omaha Asset Management seeks to create long-term investment returns while limiting the risk of capital and purchasing power loss. The firm uses an opportunistic approach to build partner wealth via long-life, physical assets that can operate in a low-cost manner and/or can be financed in an advantaged way. Boston Omaha Asset Management is a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC), a public holding company with subsidiaries in four verticals: Broadband, Billboards, Bonds, and Asset Management. To learn more, please visit www.bostonomahaam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Boston Omaha Asset Management is the business name for certain private fund managers that are owned and controlled by Boston Omaha Asset Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation. The information contained herein is not and should not be considered investment advice, a solicitation, offer or recommendation to sell or buy any specific investment. Offers to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, will be made, if at all, through a confidential private placement memorandum (or similar offering document). Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal, and the profitability of any particular investment cannot be guaranteed.

