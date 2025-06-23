Brightspeed and Calix Launch the Future of Connected Experiences with Innovative, Seamless 50G-PON Service Delivery Test

The Brightspeed Technology Advancement Center tests fiber network capabilities that will support rapid, scalable growth—today and for years to come

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brightspeed, the nation’s third-largest fiber broadband builder, together with Calix, is celebrating the success of a groundbreaking test of 50G-PON technology, delivering lightning-fast speeds and ultra-low latency alongside XGS-PON and GPON on the same fiber network. The test paves the way for future-proof broadband that can power the next decade of digital innovation from immersive gaming and augmented or virtual reality (AR/VR) to enterprise-scale connectivity.

“This is exactly the type of cutting-edge innovation we envisioned would come from the Brightspeed Technology Advancement Center (BTAC) when we launched it in 2023,” said Brightspeed Chief Network Officer Brian Bond. “By planning today for 50G-PON, we’re building a foundation for tomorrow’s connectivity, whether that means 8K streaming, next-gen telehealth, or the future of remote work and entertainment.”

Next-gen 50G-PON introduces dual rate capability, allowing for both asymmetric 50G/25G and symmetric 50G/50G capabilities to coexist on Brightspeed’s existing XGS-PON and GPON optical distribution network (ODN). The trial, conducted at the BTAC, Brightspeed’s innovation lab, used the Calix Broadband Platform (including Calix Cloud®) to integrate 50G-PON into Brightspeed’s current optical distribution network (ODN) architecture. The result was a seamless delivery of multiple technologies over a single, unified network infrastructure. The test confirms Brightspeed’s readiness to support converged services — private networks, fixed wireless, mobile backhaul, and more — all on one high-performance platform.

“As competitive pressure intensifies, providers like Brightspeed need a strong foundation to quickly bring elevated experiences to market,” said Shane Eleniak, Chief Product Officer at Calix. “Investing in the Calix Broadband Platform allows Brightspeed to integrate 50G-PON-enabled services and boost operational efficiency using their existing hardware, software, and fiber investments, without massive tech overhauls. This helps them scale now and into the future with transformative services and converged business and residential networks, driving impressive growth. The result is an increased ability to simplify their business, innovate for their subscribers, and grow value for themselves and the communities they serve.”

While XGS-PON will continue to meet the needs of most homes and small businesses, rising demands for streaming, teleconferencing, and digital collaboration are quickly redefining what’s needed from broadband. With 50G-PON in its toolbox, Brightspeed is positioned to lead the next era of fiber innovation.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightspeed-and-calix-launch-the-future-of-connected-experiences-with-innovative-seamless-50g-pon-service-delivery-test-302488234.html

SOURCE Brightspeed