Kling AI Launches Video 2.6 Model with “Simultaneous Audio-Visual Generation” Capability, Redefining AI Video Creation Workflow

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuaishou Technology (“Kuaishou” or the “Company”; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, announced that on December 3, 2025, Kling AI released the Kling Video 2.6 Model. This update introduces a milestone capability for “simultaneous audio-visual generation,” fundamentally transforming the traditional workflow of AI video production model of silent visuals followed by manual dubbing. By enabling the simultaneous generation of visuals, natural voiceovers, sound effects, and ambient atmosphere in a single pass, the model reconstructs the AI video creation workflow and significantly accelerates creative efficiency.

Redefining AI Video Creation Workflow with World-Leading Chinese Voice Generation

The Kling Video 2.6 Model upgrades two major capabilities: text-to-audio-visual and image-to-audio-visual generation. Whether inputting either text or combining images with prompts, users can directly generate videos complete with speech, sound effects, and ambient sounds. The model currently supports Chinese and English voice generation, creating video content up to 10 seconds in length.

This upgrade reshapes the traditional AI video creation workflow, which typically requires generating silent footage first and using separate software for post-production audio. With Kling Video 2.6 Model, creators can instantly generate fully integrated videos with voiceovers, sound effects, and ambient sounds, significantly enhancing creators’ efficiency.

Leveraging deep semantic alignment between real-world sounds and dynamic visuals, the Kling Video 2.6 Model delivers exceptional performance in audio-visual synchronization, audio quality, and semantic understanding.

With audio-visual coordination at its core, the Kling Video 2.6 Model achieves tight coordination between voice rhythm, ambient sound, and visual motion. This deep alignment ensures that visual dynamics match audio rhythms, eliminating the disjointed “mismatched audio-video” experience often found in traditional workflows.

In terms of audio quality, beyond supporting a variety of sound types such as voice, sound effects, and ambient sounds, the model generates cleaner, richly layered audio quality. The overall auditory experience closely mirrors realistic audio mixing, meeting the rigorous standards for audio detail in professional-grade production.

Regarding semantic understanding, the model demonstrates robust comprehension of textual descriptions, colloquial expressions, and complex storylines across varied scenarios. It accurately captures creator intent to deliver logically coherent audio-visual content that precisely meets user requirements. Additionally, the Kling Video 2.6 Model maintains world-leading position in Chinese voice generation performance.

One-Click “Simultaneous Audio-Visual Generation” Drives Efficiency Revolution Across Diverse Creative Scenarios: Advertising, Marketing, Social Media, and E-Commerce

The Kling Video 2.6 Model supports the generation of standalone or combined audio types – including speech, dialogue, narration, singing, rap, ambient sound effects, and mixed sound effects. This versatility facilitates broad applications in video content creation across industries such as advertising, marketing, social media, and e-commerce, significantly enhancing creative efficiency.

For example, in advertising and marketing, the Kling Video 2.6 Model enables one-click generation of short ads featuring narration, character dialogue, and product showcases with comprehensive sound effects. This significantly lowers advertising production costs while improving efficiency.

In social media, the Kling Video 2.6 Model offers extensive applications. Its multi-character dialogue capability allows creators to produce a variety of content, including interviews, scripted performances, and comedy skits. In addition, its music performance capabilities enable diverse creative expressions, including singing, rap, and instrumental performances. With the Kling Video 2.6 Model, creators can substantially reduce costs while streamlining workflows, making social media content creation easier and more budget-friendly.

In e-commerce, leveraging solo monologue and narration capabilities, the Kling Video 2.6 Model effectively automates the creation of videos for e-commerce product showcases highlighting key selling points, helping merchants improve operating efficiency.

The launch of the Kling Video 2.6 Model further reduces the costs and complexities of video production within the content creation industries. Moving forward, Kling AI remains committed to developing practical capabilities, empowering creators with superior, easy-to-use AI video creation tools that deliver higher performance.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou’s platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more.

