NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Expert Consumers names CorelDRAW as a top choice for a wide range of creative users. The recognition highlights how CorelDRAW Graphics Suite and the newly introduced CorelDRAW Go meet trends in digital creativity, cloud flexibility, and accessible design tooling. The list highlights a year marked by interest in products that provide a balance between pro-grade capabilities and accessibility.

Best Graphic Design Software:

CorelDRAW – a software company that develops creative tools for designers ranging from beginners to seasoned professionals

The graphic design industry shows a widening divide between basic template-based tools and full professional suites. Corel is among the few companies addressing this gap through a dual-solution approach. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite remains a comprehensive platform for seasoned professionals, while CorelDRAW Go introduces an approachable, browser-based option for beginners, intermediate creators, and small business users.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite for Advanced Workflows

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite continues to serve as a professional environment for advanced vector illustration, photo editing, and layout design. Its tools support detailed brand identity systems, signage production, print-ready materials, technical diagrams, and photographic composition. The Suite’s 2025 updates focus on cross-platform flexibility, production efficiency, and expanded creative control.

What’s New in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite for 2025

The introduction of CorelDRAW Web for subscribers is a key development. This browser-based version mirrors the desktop application and supports cloud-driven workflows. It also allows creators to design across devices without losing access to the full toolset.

Additional updates include advanced Print to PDF that simplify common production steps. Creators can tile multi-page layouts, manage binding and separations, and add registration details directly within the Suite. These support more efficient transitions from design to output.

The Painterly Brush tool receives new adjustments and improved compatibility to help artists work more fluidly. Subscribers gain access to 50 new pixel-based brushes, expanding the library of creative resources available at no extra charge. Other updates include expanded Google Fonts access, performance and quality refinements, and integration of Pantone’s Dualities palette for precise color management.

CorelDRAW Go for Emerging Creators

CorelDRAW Go marks a strategic expansion designed to reach new creators who need more features than just basic template-driven solutions. The application is built as a web-based tool with an interface suited to students, design hobbyists, marketplace sellers, and small business staff. This group is emerging as one of the fastest growing creative segments, and CorelDRAW Go helps fill the gap for creators who want uncomplicated vector workflows and adaptable design templates.

Key Features of CorelDRAW Go

The platform offers editable templates across logos, merchandise, social content, and print materials. It includes essential image editing controls, vector drawing capabilities, masking tools, and compatibility with widely used file formats. The tool also supports both RGB and CMYK workflows and helps creators work confidently across digital and print projects.

These features simplify the creative process for individuals learning design foundations or performing occasional creative tasks for personal, educational, or business use. Expert Consumers highlights that the launch helps address a lack of lightweight vector apps that still offer meaningful creative control.

Top Use Cases for CorelDRAW Go

CorelDRAW Go is suited for marketplace sellers producing T shirt designs, stickers, and custom merchandise; freelance designers needing intuitive vector tools; marketing specialists without formal design backgrounds; and creators producing social media content for channels like Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok. This range shows the platform’s ability to support both creative exploration and real-world project needs.

CorelDRAW’s Core Values

According to Expert Consumers, both products show CorelDRAW’s focus on productivity, collaboration, empowerment, and design confidence. The Suite supports advanced workflows with precision tools, while CorelDRAW Go provides accessible pathways for new creators. The addition of cloud storage and cross-device options enhances how the ecosystem works together.

Why Corel Earns the 2025 Recognition

Expert Consumers concludes that CorelDRAW’s two product paths meet the changing expectations of today’s creative environment. Experienced professionals gain access to precision software with continuous updates, while emerging creators benefit from a lightweight tool built for exploration and growth. Together, these elements show how CorelDRAW continues to adapt to creator needs in 2025.

About CorelDRAW

CorelDRAW is a global software company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with more than 100 million users in over 75 countries. Founded in 1985, CorelDRAW has built a strong reputation for innovation and usability in graphics, digital‑media, and productivity software. Its product portfolio includes vector illustration (CorelDRAW Graphics Suite), natural‑media painting (Corel Painter), photo editing (Corel PaintShop Pro), video production (Corel VideoStudio), and productivity tools (WordPerfect Office and WinZip). Corel’s software is designed for both professionals and creative consumers and provides powerful features in an accessible, easy‑to-learn format. With a global footprint that includes major offices in the US, UK, Germany, China, Taiwan and Japan, Corel continues to expand its reach while maintaining a close connection with its user community.

