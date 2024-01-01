“Karate Kid” Icon Ralph Macchio Reflects on Legacy With Sean Callagy—Blind Visionary, Speaker, and Influence Science Pioneer Poised to Become the First Self-Funded Blind Unicorn Founder During Exclusive Interview for “Unblinded” Podcast

Macchio shares never-before-heard stories about filming the iconic movie, discusses his relationship with Pat Morita and reflects on his career ups-and-downs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sean Callagy, one of the country’s foremost speakers, visionary entrepreneurs and success strategists, had a heart-to-heart conversation with Ralph Macchio, star of the generation-defining “Karate Kid” hit movie franchise. During the interview Macchio opened up about his life before stardom, the making of the landmark film and the career ups-and-downs that followed. The interview can be heard on Callagy’s “Unblinded” podcast, available on Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/unblinded-with-sean-callagy/id1844970260. “Unblinded” ranks as the #1 business podcast in the world and the #9 podcast overall, reaching audiences seeking personal and professional growth and mastery of process, influence and oneself.





During the interview, Macchio talks about his humble beginnings growing up on Long Island and his first foray into show business when he began tap dancing at the age of three. He discusses his life-changing audition and subsequent role in Francis Ford Coppola’s coming-of-age classic “The Outsiders,” and his rise to fame. Macchio tells about being cast in “The Karate Kid,” the making of the iconic film and its legacy which continues to this day. Macchio explains the emotional responsibility he felt playing Daniel LaRusso and the impact of the film on audiences. The interview also gives fans a glimpse into behind-the-scenes moments that have never been told before and dives into his relationship with Pat Morita and the character of Mr. Miyagi.

“Ralph Macchio brings humor, heart and inspiration to this very personal story and journey of growth, success and challenge,” said Callagy. “’The Karate Kid’ is more than just a movie; it is a timeless story about character, strength, respect and personal growth. It continues to inspire new generations to live their lives with purpose and resolve, facing challenges with dignity and discipline.”

ABOUT SEAN CALLAGY

Sean Callagy is on the verge of being the first blind, self-funded billionaire unicorn founder. He is the Chief Visionary Officer and Co-Founder of Unblinded, a global leadership movement, and Actualized Intelligence (ACTi), a cutting-edge AI platform. He is also the Founder and President of Callagy Law, a 100+ person law firm. As an international speaker, Callagy has broken sales records on the largest personal development stages in the world and has spoken at Fortune 10-500 companies including T-Mobile, Disney, Bristol Myers Squibb, Salesforce and Mastercard. Callagy’s mission is to help professionals and entrepreneurs expand their financial abundance, time and freedom through truth, integrity and heart. Whether in the courtroom, boardroom or onstage, Callagy continues to show the world that blindness is not a limitation, but a lens through which to see infinite possibility.

ABOUT UNBLINDED

Unblinded is a global movement founded by Sean Callagy dedicated to advancing integrous leadership and human potential through the fusion of influence mastery, process mastery and self mastery. Anchored in The Unblinded Formula and powered by Actualized Intelligence (ACTi), Unblinded trains professionals and leaders to scale their businesses, impact and integrity in every domain of life through the only complete, holistic, diagnostic, dynamic, interconnected, actualization tool. This drives mission, vision and purpose by achieving KPIs, sub-outcomes and creates the money, time and magic that turn dreams into reality. More information is available at UnblindedMastery.com.

