Ameriwest Launches Bornite Community and Stakeholder Engagement Program

Early Engagement Program Will Support Transparent and Environmentally Responsible Exploration Planning at Bornite

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTCQB:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) (“Ameriwest” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the launch of a Community and Stakeholder Engagement Program (the “Engagement Program“) in connection with the Company’s planned exploration activities at its 100%-owned Bornite copper-gold-silver project in Oregon (“Bornite” or the “Project“).

The Engagement Program is intended to provide local communities, Tribal Nations, government agencies, land users and other interested parties with timely information about the Project and opportunities to communicate their interests, questions and concerns to the Company. Ameriwest intends to consider relevant feedback as exploration plans are developed and advanced.

David Watkinson, CEO of Ameriwest, stated, “Bornite is at an early stage of modern exploration, and we believe meaningful engagement should begin before significant field activities are undertaken. Our objective is to communicate openly, listen carefully and develop an understanding of the social, environmental, cultural, and other interests associated with the area.

“Ameriwest intends to advance Bornite responsibly and transparently,” continued Mr. Watkinson. “We welcome constructive dialogue regarding our planned activities to ensure the protection of the environment, minimize social impacts, ensure public and worker safety, and maximize economic and other opportunities through which the Project may contribute positively to surrounding communities.”

The Engagement Program

Ameriwest plans to advance Bornite through a staged exploration program that may include geological mapping, surface sampling, geophysical surveys, drilling and other exploration activities. As each phase of project development progresses, the Company intends to work through applicable regulatory processes.

Ameriwest plans to engage with local communities, Tribal Nations, federal, state and local agencies, recreational and other public-land users, environmental and watershed organizations, historical-resource interests, local businesses and other interested parties. The Company recognizes it takes time to build these relationships.

The Company’s engagement activities are expected to include direct meetings, virtual meetings, project updates, opportunities to submit questions and feedback, and additional forms of outreach appropriate to the stage of development of the Project. Press releases issued by the Company are available on its website. Other corporate filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Company directly at info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com.

Bornite and the Opal Creek Area

The Bornite Project is situated within the Willamette National Forest and is administered by the USDA Forest Service. It is located near the Opal Creek Wilderness and the Opal Creek Scenic Recreation Area, a landscape with significant environmental, cultural, recreational, historical, forestry and mining interests.

Federal legislation establishing the Opal Creek Wilderness and Scenic Recreation Area contains provisions specifically addressing the Bornite Project Area. Under 16 U.S.C. § 545b, the legislation provides that it is not to be construed as either interfering with or approving exploration, mining or mining-related activities at Bornite that are conducted in accordance with applicable laws. It also preserves the Secretary of Agriculture’s authority to approve and issue, or deny, special-use permits associated with those activities.

The legislation further recognizes that motorized access, roads, structures and utilities may be authorized within the Scenic Recreation Area to support activities in the Bornite Project Area. Ameriwest intends to advance Bornite through the applicable federal, state and local environmental review and permitting processes, working constructively with regulatory agencies, local communities and other interested parties throughout the Project’s advancement. The Company views this statutory framework as a defined pathway for the responsible consideration of exploration and potential future development activities, with all proposed work remaining subject to applicable requirements, permit conditions and agency approvals.

Beachie Creek Fire and Environmental Stewardship

The Opal Creek Wilderness Area, the Opal Creek Scenic and Recreational Area, and the Bornite Project Area were affected by the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire, which began on August 16, 2020, and expanded rapidly during a September 7 windstorm, burning approximately 182,600 acres. Combined fires in Oregon that weekend burned approximately 919,700 acres (see link), and heavily affected communities and watersheds within the North Santiam region. (US Forest Service)

The 2020 Beachie Creek Fire substantially disrupted public access, recreation and certain land-management activities in portions of the surrounding area, with some roads, trails and recreation sites remaining subject to fire-related closures for several years following the fire. During recent field reconnaissance, Company personnel observed substantial remaining fire effects within portions of the Bornite Project Area, including standing burned trees, downed timber and areas in which active replanting was not observed.

Ameriwest intends to account for post-fire conditions in its exploration planning, including worker and public safety, access, erosion and sediment control, water protection, invasive-species risks, and reclamation. The Company will evaluate whether there are appropriate opportunities to support post-fire recovery in coordination with the Forest Service, qualified environmental professionals and other relevant parties.

Figure 1. Fire-affected terrain observed within the Bornite Project Area, May 2026. Photograph supplied by Ameriwest.

Qualified Person Statement

David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and advancing strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia, and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s filings available at www.ameriwestcriticalmetals.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Tel: (416) 918-6785

Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the prospectivity of Bornite, and the Company’s plans to undertake mapping, geophysical work, and follow-up exploration, including drilling. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, without limitation, the Company’s current interpretation of available historical information; the availability of financing, contractors and equipment; the receipt of any required permits and approvals; and the Company’s ability to carry out its exploration plans as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the interpretation of historical information, exploration results, permitting, market conditions, and the availability of financing and services. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire