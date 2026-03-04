Kingbull Hunter 2.0S: Upgraded 750W Long-Range Fat-Tire E-Bike Now Only $899 Spring Sale Price

Kingbull has launched the Kingbull Hunter 2.0S , an upgraded evolution of its established Hunter 2.0 platform, combining extended battery capacity, enhanced electronic control features, and improved rider visibility at a spring promotional price of $899. Positioned within the value-focused segment of the fat-tire electric mountain bike category, the Hunter 2.0S builds upon the original model’s all-terrain foundation while introducing targeted refinements designed for longer rides and improved urban usability.

Larger 48V 18Ah Battery, Added Cruise Control, and Integrated Turn Signals

The most notable upgrade in the Hunter 2.0S is its 48V 18Ah lithium battery system, increasing total energy capacity over the previous generation and positioning the model for extended-distance commuting and recreational riding. While real-world range varies depending on terrain, rider weight, assist level, and riding style, the higher-capacity configuration is engineered to reduce charging frequency and support longer continuous outings. Charging is supported via a 54.6V 2A charger.

The Hunter 2.0S also introduces an integrated cruise control function. When the throttle is held steadily for approximately 10 seconds, the system maintains consistent speed without continued throttle engagement, helping reduce rider fatigue during longer, uninterrupted stretches of riding.

Additionally, integrated turn signals have been added to enhance visibility and communication in traffic environments. This refinement improves the bike’s practicality for urban commuting while maintaining its off-road versatility.

750W Rear Hub Motor with Multi-Level Speed Control

Power delivery is managed by a 48V 750W spoked rear hub motor integrated into a 26-inch wheel platform. Riders can select from five calibrated pedal-assist levels-6, 9, 16, 22, and 28 mph-allowing adaptable output across varying terrain and road conditions.

A throttle provides on-demand acceleration, and the system’s left-mounted 12-magnet dual Hall pedal assist sensor ensures responsive engagement during pedaling.

Ride data is displayed through a center-mounted color LCD interface designed for clear visibility in varying light conditions.

A Shimano 7-speed drivetrain provides mechanical gear selection across varying gradients.

Hydraulic disc brakes with integrated motor cutoff are installed on both sides. When braking is applied, motor output is immediately disengaged to enhance operational control.

The integrated lighting system includes a front headlight with a horn and a rear running light with brake light function, controlled through a 2-in-1 handlebar switch.

26″ × 4.0 Fat Tires for Multi-Surface Stability

The Hunter 2.0S utilizes 26″ × 4.0 CST snow-rated tires engineered to increase surface contact across unstable terrain. The wide-profile configuration supports traction on snow, sand, gravel, and loose dirt while contributing to stability during cargo use.

Suspension, Drivetrain, and Integrated Safety Systems

Front suspension is provided by a 26-inch suspension fork with an aluminum crown and a mechanical lockout function. The lockout mechanism allows riders to reduce fork compression when transitioning to paved roads, improving pedaling efficiency.

Frame Structure and Utility Integration

The Hunter 2.0S is constructed on a high-carbon steel frame compatible with 26″ × 4.0″ tire geometry. The structural design emphasizes durability and load stability for everyday commuting and light cargo applications.

A high-carbon steel rear cargo rack is included as standard equipment, expanding practical utility for transport needs.

With a net weight of approximately 77 lbs and a gross shipping weight of approximately 99 lbs, the Hunter 2.0S balances robust construction with manageable handling within the fat-tire category.

About KingbullBike

Kingbull is a well-known brand in the fat-tire e-bike space, dedicated to building electric bikes that perform as confidently in daily city commuting as they do on rugged trails and mountain e-bike adventures.

All Kingbull bikes feature 4-inch fat tires and suspension systems designed to handle a wide variety of terrain comfortably. The Forge Series stands out with premium build quality and high-end components from established brands such as Samsung, Tektro, and BAFANG.

With prices starting at $789, the lineup includes folding, commuter, full-suspension, and cargo models designed to accommodate different rider needs. To date, more than 20,000 riders have chosen Kingbull products. The brand has received over 3,180 customer reviews, maintaining an average rating of 4.89 out of 5.0.

For more information, visit: https://www.kingbullbike.com/

Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kingbullbike/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KingbullBikes

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kingbullbike

X: https://x.com/Kingbullbike

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kingbullbike

Media Contact

Organization: KingbullTechnology, INC.

Contact Person Name: Madison Mao

Website: https://www.kingbullbike.com/

Email: Madison@kingbullbike.com

Contact Number: +12135884335

Address: 987 W Foothill Blvd ste 100, Claremont,CA, USA

City: Claremont

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: Kingbull Technology, INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire